Wake Forest's Ian DuBose gets cleared for practice return

Wake Forest basketball guard Ian DuBose announced his impending return to the court with a Michael Jordan-styled announcement on Thursday.
"I'm back," DuBose tweeted, signaling that he has been cleared to return to practice.
January 28, 2021
He has missed Wake Forest's last nine games while because of undisclosed medical reasons.
The senior guard will have to work his way back into playing shape and, according to the Wake Forest athletics department, a day-to-day process will determine when he'll appear in his next game.
Coach Steve Forbes said on Monday that DuBose would undergo testing on Tuesday for medical evaluation, and pending that, DuBose could take a progressive step forward.
"We'll determine from there if he will be available or not to return to the court," Forbes said.
DuBose scored eight and 14 points, respectively, in his first two games, victories in the Wake Forest Classic over Delaware State and Longwood.
The program then faced more than a month between the Longwood game on Nov. 27 and their next matchup, a Dec. 31 game against Catawba, because of positive COVID-19 cases in the program.
DuBose, along with freshman post player Tariq Ingraham, were both ruled out for action on Dec. 22. DuBose's absence was labeled as indefinite, while Ingraham is out for the season recovering from COVID-19.
The eventual return to game action for DuBose, a Durham native and graduate transfer from Houston Baptist, will be a welcomed sight to a Wake Forest offense that battles with turnovers and scoring stalls.
DuBose averaged 17 points and 19 points, respectively, during his sophomore and junior seasons at Houston Baptist.
The Deacons are 4-7, with a 1-7 record in the ACC. They clinched their first conference win on Saturday, a 76-75 victory at home against Pittsburgh. Wake's last three losses, including the 72-67 loss to N.C. State on Wednesday, have come by seven points or fewer.
336-727-7165