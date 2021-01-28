Wake Forest's Ian DuBose gets cleared for practice return

Wake Forest basketball guard Ian DuBose announced his impending return to the court with a Michael Jordan-styled announcement on Thursday.

"I'm back," DuBose tweeted, signaling that he has been cleared to return to practice.

He has missed Wake Forest's last nine games while because of undisclosed medical reasons.

The senior guard will have to work his way back into playing shape and, according to the Wake Forest athletics department, a day-to-day process will determine when he'll appear in his next game.

Coach Steve Forbes said on Monday that DuBose would undergo testing on Tuesday for medical evaluation, and pending that, DuBose could take a progressive step forward.

"We'll determine from there if he will be available or not to return to the court," Forbes said.

DuBose scored eight and 14 points, respectively, in his first two games, victories in the Wake Forest Classic over Delaware State and Longwood.

The program then faced more than a month between the Longwood game on Nov. 27 and their next matchup, a Dec. 31 game against Catawba, because of positive COVID-19 cases in the program.