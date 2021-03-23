Wake Forest's Ian DuBose to pursue pro career, Jalen Johnson enters the transfer portal

DuBose helped the team nearly beat Florida State three days later, where the Deacons led late in regulation but lost in overtime, 92-85.

The guard also faced some battles with fatigue after having missed so much time off — Forbes saying at one point "Ian has hit the wall physically." DuBose scored double-digit points only once in the team's last five games.

Johnson, who Forbes recruited to both East Tennessee State and Wake Forest after the coach was hired, had a few bright moments with the Deacons. He scored 15 points in a win against Miami, on of Wake Forest's three ACC victories this season. He started in the team's first four games as part of his 20 appearances.

Johnson didn't play in the team's finale, and he played less than seven minutes in two of his final three games for the Deacons.

DuBose is one of two Wake Forest players — the other being fellow grad transfer Jonah Antonio — to pursue pro careers instead of taking up the extra year of eligibility given to student-athletes by the NCAA.

Along with Johnson, six other players have entered the transfer portal. Five have been scholarship players: Ismael Massoud, Jahcobi Neath, Emmanuel Okpomo, Isaiah Wilkins and Quadry Adams. The other was Blake Buchanan, a walk-on.

So far, Wake Forest has added one player from the transfer portal: Jake LaRavia, a 6-foot-9 sophomore from Indiana State. They'll also add two guards in the 2021 recruiting class in Cameron Hildreth (London) and Robert McCray (South Carolina).

