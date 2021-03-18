Wake Forest's Ismael Massoud enters the transfer portal

Ismael Massoud entered the transfer portal on Thursday, making him the third Wake Forest men's basketball player to do so in the last two days.

The Deacons, who finished 6-16 in their first season with coach Steve Forbes, have seen a total of six players enter the portal — five scholarship players and one walk-on — since season's end.

Massoud, the 6-foot-8 sophomore, was forced into playing more inside to start the season as Wake Forest worked with a limited number of big men.

He averaged 8.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 2020-21 while shooting 33.7% from 3-point range in just over 22 minutes per game. Massoud also had only 11 assists paired with 32 turnovers.

His standout performance came in the first conference matchup against Pittsburgh, where he hit 8 of 10 3s as part of 31 points to help the Deacons' clinch their first ACC win.

After that game, he scored 13 in a road loss to N.C. State and would eclipse double-digit scoring only one more time in the team's last 11 contests.

Massoud joins Jahcobi Neath, Emmanuel Okpomo, Isaiah Wilkins and Quadry Adams as scholarship players moving on from Wake Forest. Blake Buchanan, a walk-on, rounds out the group.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.