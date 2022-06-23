Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia, No. 19 pick in NBA Draft, goes to Memphis Grizzlies

Jake LaRavia, who played for one season at Wake Forest and played a key role in a turnaround that led the Demon Deacons to the postseason for the first time since 2017, is the No. 19 overall NBA Draft pick, and is headed to the Memphis Grizzles.

LaRavia, after a trade up by the Grizzlies with the Minnesota Timberwolves, is the first NBA Draft pick for Wake Forest since John Collins by the Atlanta Hawks at No. 19 in 2017. LaRavia is Wake Forest’s 40th draft pick.

“I’m trying to put people on notice,” he told Yahoo! Sports recently. “They’ll find out soon enough.”

According to ESPN.com’s Jonathan Givony, LaRavia’s third season of college basketball saw him “scoring efficiently, showing terrific passing prowess, being highly switchable defensively with his outstanding instincts and intensity and awareness off the ball, making him likely ready for NBA minutes in the not-too-distant future.”

Givony added: “LaRavia is just 20 years old and still has some potential left to tap into as his frame improves, his quickness and explosiveness is maximized and his assertiveness as an outside shooter and overall scorer increases.”

LaRavia, who went to Wake Forest from Indiana State, averaged 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds, earning second-team All-ACC.

“He came to Wake Forest a year ago with the dream of playing in the NBA, and tonight his dream became reality,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said in a statement.

Wake Forest went 13-7 in the ACC and 23-8 during the regular season, but a loss to Boston College in their first game at the ACC Tournament might’ve kept the Demon Deacons out of the NCAA Tournament. Wake Forest won two NIT games at home before losing at Texas A&M in a quarterfinal game.