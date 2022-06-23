 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia projected for selection in first round of Thursday night's NBA Draft

A preview of Thursday night’s NBA Draft, when Wake Forest’s Jake LaRavia and Alondes Williams will learn more about their pro basketball futures.

When

8 p.m. Thursday

How to watch

WXLV, ESPN, ESPN3

Where

Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Number of rounds

Two (58 selections; normally 60 but Miami and Milwaukee lost picks because of tampering)

About Jake LaRavia and Alondes Williams

Alondes Williams, the ACC player of the year in his one season at Wake Forest, and LaRavia, a junior forward and also a one-year Demon Deacon, could hear their names called. Among the projections for LaRavia:

SI.com: No. 21, Denver Nuggets, first round

The Athletic: No. 24, Milwaukee Bucks, first round (Sam Vecenie); No. 28, Golden State Warriors, first round (John Hollinger)

ESPN.com: No. 28, Golden State Warriors, first round

CBSSports.com: No. 28, Golden State Warriors, first round

Yahoo! Sports: No. 28, Golden State Warriors, first round

SportingNews.com: No. 32, Orlando Magic, second round

Among the projections for Williams:

SportingNews.com: No. 51, Golden State Warriors, second round

No. 1 pick

Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets selections

No. 13, first round

No. 15, first round (from New Orleans Pelicans)

No. 45 second round

In attendance

Among the draft prospects who will be on site:

Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

AJ Griffin, F, Duke

Mark Williams, C, Duke

