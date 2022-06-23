Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia projected for selection in first round of Thursday night's NBA Draft

A preview of Thursday night’s NBA Draft, when Wake Forest’s Jake LaRavia and Alondes Williams will learn more about their pro basketball futures.
When
8 p.m. Thursday
How to watch
WXLV, ESPN, ESPN3
Where
Barclays Center, Brooklyn
Number of rounds
Two (58 selections; normally 60 but Miami and Milwaukee lost picks because of tampering)
About Jake LaRavia and Alondes Williams
Alondes Williams, the ACC player of the year in his one season at Wake Forest, and LaRavia, a junior forward and also a one-year Demon Deacon, could hear their names called. Among the projections for LaRavia:
SI.com: No. 21, Denver Nuggets, first round
The Athletic: No. 24, Milwaukee Bucks, first round (Sam Vecenie); No. 28, Golden State Warriors, first round (John Hollinger)
ESPN.com: No. 28, Golden State Warriors, first round
CBSSports.com: No. 28, Golden State Warriors, first round
Yahoo! Sports: No. 28, Golden State Warriors, first round
SportingNews.com: No. 32, Orlando Magic, second round
Among the projections for Williams:
SportingNews.com: No. 51, Golden State Warriors, second round
No. 1 pick
Orlando Magic
Charlotte Hornets selections
No. 13, first round
No. 15, first round (from New Orleans Pelicans)
No. 45 second round
In attendance
Among the draft prospects who will be on site:
Paolo Banchero, F, Duke
AJ Griffin, F, Duke
Mark Williams, C, Duke