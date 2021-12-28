 Skip to main content
Wake Forest's Jaquarii Roberson to skip bowl game
Duke Wake Forest football (copy) (copy)

Wake Forest receiver Jaquarii Roberson scoring against Duke.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest's leader in passes caught during the 2021 football season, will not play in the Gator Bowl on Friday.

Roberson, in a social media post, wrote that he will begin making preparations for the NFL draft.

Roberson caught 71 passes for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns to help the Demon Deacons (10-3) win the ACC's Atlantic Division and qualify for the league championship game. 

The Demon Deacons will play Rutgers (5-7) at 11 a.m. Friday (ESPN) in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Murfreesboro native redshirted in the 2017 season. He caught seven passes in 2018, and he played in nine games and caught six passes in 2019. Roberson led Wake Forest in 2020 with 62 catches and 926 receiving yards.

