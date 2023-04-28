Jewel Spear, an offensive catalyst for the Wake Forest women's basketball team, has announced that she is entering the transfer portal.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Spear thanked her family and her supporters as well as the school for bringing her to Winston-Salem.

"I am grateful for being recruited by Wake Forest coming out of high school. The process made me fall in love with the program and the university," Spear said in her tweet. "During my time at Wake, I have been blessed to have teammates and coaches who believed in me. We have created so many memories and bonds that will last a lifetime."

Spear also recognized the fans who would yell "Fear Da Spear" to salute her.

"It seems surreal to make this announcement, but after much thought and a great deal of praying, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," she said. "As this chapter in my career comes to an end, I am excited to write my next chapter as I continue to prepare myself to compete at the next level."

Spear's last game with Wake Forest was an 80-63 home loss to Florida in the second round of the women's NIT. She scored 25 points, marking her 11th 20-point-plus game of the season. Her 546 points on the year was the sixth best performance by a Demon Deacon basketball player in a single season. Spear also scored 567 points in the 2021-2022 season, the fourth best season in school history.

She leaves the school just shy of setting the record for most 3-point shots made in a season, hitting 93 this past season. Spear is four behind the record set by Cotelia Bond-Young in 2004-2005.

Also, Spear left the school needing 416 points to break the scoring record and just 26 threes to break the 3-point record.

With Spear leading the effort in Megan Gebbia's first season as head coach, Wake Forest won 17 games, tying the record for most wins by a first-year head coach. The team reached the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference's women's tournament last month, a run highlighted by a 20-point rally that led to a victory over Florida State. It was that win, as well as a victory over Virginia in the tourney opener, that helped land Spear a spot on the all-tournament team.

In addition to Spear, the Demon Deacons also have lost senior Olivia Summiel to the portal. Summiel committed to ACC rival Virginia Tech, which made the Women's Final Four, and where she will join former Northwest Guilford stars Elizabeth Kitley and Cayla King.

"I trust that God will guide my steps forward, and look forward to the opportunity of exercising my final year of eligibility," Summiel said in tweet posted on March 25.