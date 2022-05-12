Wake Forest's John Currie favors football scheduling changes to create more rivalry games

More ACC football games against rivals or schools that are closer geographically would be a winner for Wake Forest athletics director John Currie.

The division format in which winners play in the ACC championship game appears to be on its way out, pending ESPN's approval and following the league's spring meetings this week in Amelia Island, Fla.

The format, beginning in 2023, would move to a 3-5-5 model that will give schools a chance to play rivals more often. Each school would have three opponents that it would play in every season, then a school would playing the other 10 once each at home and away over a four-year cycle.

“I would look at three different things as it relates to the ACC football schedule,” Currie said. “One is about maximizing the opportunities to have great matchups. Two is making sure our student-athletes in a span of four or five years gets to play everybody in the league, and that does not exist in the current format. And the third thing is our fans being able to see different teams in the league on a regular basis.

“Those are all advantages, and we don’t play under the current format against North Carolina,” Currie said. “Wake Forest and North Carolina have one of the oldest rivalries in football, and we only play twice in 12 years (in the current format).”

To remedy that the Deacons and Tar Heels played twice in non-conference games in recent seasons.

“Fortunately Ron (Wellman) and Bubba (Cunningham) scheduled a series for us,” Currie said. "There’s an opportunity to rectify the models for things like that.”

Similarly, N.C. State and Duke also meet only twice over 12 years, though they've not agreed to non-conference arrangements.

“I’m confident we’re going to get to a decision,” Phillips told journalists in Florida. “Either we are going to do it or we are not going to do it, and then we’re not going to be talking about it.”

David Teel, who covers the ACC for the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch, suggested one option in which Wake Forest’s three permanent opponents would be Duke, State and Virginia.

Wake and State are currently in the Atlantic Division and meet annually, and Duke is Wake Forest's annual crossover opponent from the Coastal Division. Wake and Virginia played each other annually through 2003, before the league began to add to its nine-member roster, but have met only six times since.

