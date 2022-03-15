Wake Forest's John Currie one of four selected for national honors among FBS athletics directors

A consistent, winning football program, a turnaround with the men’s basketball program and one of the best athlete graduation rates in the country have contributed to an award for Wake Forest athletics director John Currie.
It also hasn’t hurt that Currie continued to help elevate the facilities on campus that have made it easier to recruit in all sports.
The National Association of College Directors of Athletics named Currie as one of its 28 athletics director of the year on Tuesday. The AD of the year, with four each named in seven divisions, is recognized for administrative excellence, and highlights positive contributions to athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities. N.C. State's Boo Corrigan also received one of the four represented the Football Bowl Subdivision.
“To be selected by the NACDA leadership and some of the most respected leaders in college athletics is beyond humbling,” Currie, a Wake Forest graduate who was hired in 2019, said in statement released by the school.
One of Currie’s latest accomplishments was the hiring of Steve Forbes during the pandemic-stricken academic year of 2020-21 when no other Power Five conferences hired a basketball coach. And 22 months later, the Demon Deacons had the best turnaround in the history of ACC in terms of conference wins — going from 3 to 13. They'll host an NIT game against Towson on Wednesday night.
Currie also continued to support Coach Dave Clawson, who has taken the program to six straight bowl games and has signed a large contract extension.
Wake Forest football attendance rose 6.4% compared to 2019, before the pandemic. Wake Forest athletes have a combined graduation rate of 96%, with 11 programs graduating 100%.
