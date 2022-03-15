Wake Forest's John Currie one of four selected for national honors among FBS athletics directors

A consistent, winning football program, a turnaround with the men’s basketball program and one of the best athlete graduation rates in the country have contributed to an award for Wake Forest athletics director John Currie.

It also hasn’t hurt that Currie continued to help elevate the facilities on campus that have made it easier to recruit in all sports.

The National Association of College Directors of Athletics named Currie as one of its 28 athletics director of the year on Tuesday. The AD of the year, with four each named in seven divisions, is recognized for administrative excellence, and highlights positive contributions to athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities. N.C. State's Boo Corrigan also received one of the four represented the Football Bowl Subdivision.

“To be selected by the NACDA leadership and some of the most respected leaders in college athletics is beyond humbling,” Currie, a Wake Forest graduate who was hired in 2019, said in statement released by the school.