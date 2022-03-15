Wake Forest's John Currie wins national athletics director of the year award

A consistent, winning football program, a turnaround with the men’s basketball program and one of the best athletes graduation rates in the country all contributed to Wake Forest athletics director John Currie receiving a major award on Tuesday.

It also hasn’t hurt that Currie continued to help elevate the facilities on campus that have made it easier to recruit in all sports.

The National Association of College Directors of Athletics named Currie as its athletics director of the year on Tuesday. The AD of the year is recognized for administrative excellence, and highlights positive contributions to athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.

“To be selected by the NACDA leadership and some of the most respected leaders in college athletics is beyond humbling,” Currie, a Wake Forest graduate who was hired in 2019, said in statement released by the school.

One of Currie’s latest accomplishments was the hiring of Steve Forbes during the pandemic-stricken academic year of 2020-21 when no other Power 5 conferences hired a basketball coach. And 22 months later, the Demon Deacons had the best turnaround in the history of ACC in terms of conference wins — going from 3 to 13.