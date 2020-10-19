Wake Forest's Kenneth Walker III ranks fourth in the nation in rushing touchdowns

Kenneth Walker III keeps producing for the Wake Forest football team.

On Saturday he helped turn a close game in the Deacons' favor with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 40-23 win over Virginia at Truist Field. Walker, who took a majority of the snaps at running back after a slight injury sidelined Christian Beal-Smith, rushed for 128 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Not only was Walker selected as ACC running back of the week, he will enter the Virginia Tech game Saturday ranked fourth in the nation with seven touchdowns, which also leads the ACC.

Walker, a sophomore, is averaging 5.7 yards per carry in four games.

His game-changing 75-yard touchdown run came early in the fourth quarter with the score tied 23-23. He later scored again on a short run to put the Deacons up by 14.

“That’s the big play we needed,” Coach Dave Clawson said.

