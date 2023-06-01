Emilia Migliaccio shoots 65-68 to qualify for U.S. Women's Open

Fresh off helping Wake Forest win the national championship, Emilia Migliaccio rode a hot putter right into the U.S. Women’s Open slated for July 6-9 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

On Wednesday at Starmount Country Club in Greensboro Migliaccio made it through the 36-hole qualifier by shooting 65-68 (11 under) to advance to her third U.S. Open.

“It’s exciting,” she said about qualifying to play on one of the most scenic courses in the world.

Migliaccio, a 24-year-old who played this past season for the Demon Deacons while taking graduate classes, has a busy month ahead. Not only will she be preparing for the U.S. Open she’ll also be getting married in Raleigh in late June to Charlie Doran, who is also a Wake Forest graduate. They met in Migliaccio’s freshman year in a writing class.

“We scheduled the wedding around the U.S. Open,” she said.

When Migliaccio got her undergraduate degree from Wake Forest she decided to not turn pro and continued to be an amateur golfer while working for the Golf Channel. She continued to play a few amateur events but then with a COVID-19 season of eligibility her and Coach Kim Lewellen came up with a plan for her to play this season.

Migiliaccio intends to continue to play as an amateur and will tee it up next month at Pebble Beach.

She also made the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020 but missed the cut each time.

There were two qualifying spots available out of the 78 golfers in the field. Also making it was Harukyo Momura who shot 66-65 to finish at 13 under.

-- John Dell