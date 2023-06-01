Coach Kim Lewellen, who guided the Wake Forest women’s golf team to the national championship last week, was named the national coach of the year.
She won the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s top honor for the second time in four seasons. She also won the award in her second season at Wake Forest in April of 2020 but the rest of that season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s always humbling to receive an award,” Lewellen said. “Being named the WGCA’s National Coach of the Year is an honor because my colleagues have nominated me. It's these young ladies, their work ethic and their accomplishments that allow me to receive this award. Thank you to them, thank you to coach (Ryan) Potter for the hours he puts in to help our team get better, our support staff that allow us to focus on coaching.”
She joins the legendary Dianne Dailey, who coached the Demon Deacons for 30 years before retiring in 2018, in winning the award. Dailey, who is in the WGCA Hall of Fame, won the award in 2001.
The national championship the Demon Deacons won last week was the first in school history and the first in Lewellen’s career.
The Demon Deacons won a school record five regular-season titles and were either the top-ranked or second-ranked team in the country for the entire season.
Lewellen has coached four All-Americas and over the last two seasons coached Rachel Kuehn, who won consecutive ACC player of the year awards. Kuehn is coming back for her final season and has a good chance to win the award again.
During Lewellen’s five seasons at Wake Forest her teams have won 20 team titles and her golfers have won 20 individual titles.
In her 18 seasons as head coach that includes a stop at Virginia she’s been the ACC coach of the year three times. She spent six years at Virginia and before that coached one season at The Citadel and two seasons at East Carolina.
When she was asked about motivating her veteran team this past season Lewellen deflected the credit to her golfers.
“To be fair, it was them, not me…,” she said last week. “These young ladies wanted to get back there (to Scottsdale, Arizona) and win the championship.”
Emilia Migliaccio, who came back for this season and was one of the veteran golfers in the starting lineup, said Lewellen deserves the award.
"Kim is so deserving of this award<" Migliaccio said who played this past season as a graduate student. "She puts in more work than anyone and on top of that loves us like her own daughters. She’s someone I learn from every day, and I also have so many memories laughing with her and the team. She’s a friend I’ll have for the rest of my life."
Emilia Migliaccio shoots 65-68 to qualify for U.S. Women's Open
Fresh off helping Wake Forest win the national championship, Emilia Migliaccio rode a hot putter right into the U.S. Women’s Open slated for July 6-9 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.
On Wednesday at Starmount Country Club in Greensboro Migliaccio made it through the 36-hole qualifier by shooting 65-68 (11 under) to advance to her third U.S. Open.
“It’s exciting,” she said about qualifying to play on one of the most scenic courses in the world.
Migliaccio, a 24-year-old who played this past season for the Demon Deacons while taking graduate classes, has a busy month ahead. Not only will she be preparing for the U.S. Open she’ll also be getting married in Raleigh in late June to Charlie Doran, who is also a Wake Forest graduate. They met in Migliaccio’s freshman year in a writing class.
“We scheduled the wedding around the U.S. Open,” she said.
When Migliaccio got her undergraduate degree from Wake Forest she decided to not turn pro and continued to be an amateur golfer while working for the Golf Channel. She continued to play a few amateur events but then with a COVID-19 season of eligibility her and Coach Kim Lewellen came up with a plan for her to play this season.
Migiliaccio intends to continue to play as an amateur and will tee it up next month at Pebble Beach.
She also made the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020 but missed the cut each time.
There were two qualifying spots available out of the 78 golfers in the field. Also making it was Harukyo Momura who shot 66-65 to finish at 13 under.