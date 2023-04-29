Defensive lineman Kobie Turner, who played one season for Wake Forest, was picked in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams late Friday night in the NFL Draft.

Turner, who transferred to Wake Forest after graduating from Richmond, was the 89th player selected in the draft.

“I’m feeling so good right now,” Turner told journalists late Friday night in a zoom call. “To be able share this moment with my family and to get that call from Thousand Oaks, California, I’m over the moon right now and I’m ready to get to work.”

Turner, who came to Wake Forest to play his final season to enhance his draft stock, wore a yellow and blue t-shirt on Friday night with his nickname “The Conductor” on it. His hobbies include singing, playing the piano and also playing the guitar. He said wearing Rams' colors in the zoom call was done on purpose.

“The Rams showed me so much love during this whole process,” Turner said. “I knew it was a pretty good chance I’d be coming out to L.A. and I’m so excited to be coming out to the West Coast.”

Turner helped the Demon Deacons to an 8-5 record this past season including two tackles and a sack in a win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. He had 38 tackles this season with two sacks.

Coach Dave Clawson of the Demon Deacons raved about Turner’s work ethic and commitment to the team throughout last season.

“Everyone will tell you that they want guys who just want to win and to be a team player, but Kobie Turner lives it on and off the field,” Clawson said. “He wants to be great and will do anything to help the team win. In his one season with us, the impact he made on our program as a graduate transfer helped our team reach a program record seventh-straight bowl game, which is the second longest streak in the ACC.

“Kobie will be successful at anything he does in life and the Los Angeles Rams just got a player who will impact their franchise and community in a positive way.”

Turner will join a defensive line that includes future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.

“It’s insane,” Turner said. “When you are a young defensive lineman that’s who you watch. I’ve studied his game so much and knowing a few years back I was a little undersized by other people’s terms but I learned just how good his hand placement is and how everything works in sync. And just being able to watch his film, now I’m so excited to be able to pick his brain and ask him questions and learn.”

Turner, who is 6-foot-2 and 288 pounds, was a three-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selec-tion for Richmond. Turner was named CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the 2021 spring season and in his three seasons had 158 tackles and 15 sacks.

Turner is the highest drafted player for Wake Forest since Boogie Basham, who was also a defensive lineman, was picked in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Turner did not attend the NFL Combine and was the second player taken in the draft who wasn’t at the combine.

Daniel Jeremiah, an analyst with the NFL Network, said Turner's athleticism will help him in the NFL.

“He’s fun to study,” Jeremiah said. “He's a little undersized at 280 pounds. He played in the East-West Shrine bowl…. We talked about edge rushers often in terms of their loose and can they bend the edge? This is a real loose athlete along the interior. I think that's going to come with getting stronger, but he’s very quick.

"He's going to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage. And if you want to learn how to play that position, I guess maybe Aaron Donald could be a pretty good guy to learn from.”