Wake Forest's Matthew Marsh hitting his stride in his sophomore season

There’s a lot to like about the improvement of sophomore center Matthew Marsh of Wake Forest.

He’s built his body up with noticeable muscles and his conditioning has allowed him to play major minutes for Coach Steve Forbes. At 7-foot-1 and a solid 255 pounds, Marsh has been doing so well Forbes bestowed a nickname on Marsh and fellow sophomore Cameron Hildreth.

The duo, who are both from England, are called “Bangers and Mash” by Forbes after the British delicacy for sausages and creamy mashed potatoes.

“I’m Mash,” Marsh said about his side of the nickname. “It’s a lot easier for me to be that part of it since it’s close to Marsh.”

Whatever part of the nickname he has, it’s been good for the Demon Deacons, who will play Florida State on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum at 9 p.m.

Marsh played sparingly as a freshman last season seeing action in 13 games and playing only 80 minutes. He averaged just 6.2 minutes per game along with 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds.

This season he’s played in eight games and has made four starts, averaging 19.5 minutes a game. His scoring average is 6.9 points per game and he’s pulling down 4.9 rebounds.

One thing he does need to work on now that he’s seeing extended playing time is his free throw shooting. He’s just 5 of 16 from the line which is a Shaq-like 31%.

“I feel like it’s been a combination of things,” Marsh said. “Just the application of what I need to do and what I did last year and the way our conditioning went this summer was a big part as well.”

With his conditioning a lot better, thanks to the work with Mike Starke, the strength and conditioning coach for the basketball program, Marsh can stay on the court for long stretches and get up and down the court with ease.

“Being able to run up and down the floor more and be more explosive has been big,” Marsh said. “I know where I can fit in and where I can help the team and playing with a new point guard like (Tyree Appleby) has also been helpful.”

The Demon Deacons are a guard-oriented team, but they still need an inside presence and Marsh has supplied that at times.

“I’ve been very pleased with Matt,” Forbes said. “He’s got a great attitude and he’s a super young man, an unbelievable student and comes from a big family.”

When Forbes said that Marsh’s family is big, he meant it in a good way.

Marsh is the youngest of three boys and his two brothers, Oscar and Samuel, are all about the same size.

“Copy and paste me two different times,” Marsh said. “That’s the best way to describe my two brothers.”

Oscar, 26, and Samuel, 24, did a great job of knocking around their little brother in all sports. They grew up in Cornwall, in South West England.

“I actually came to basketball at the youngest age, so I sort of had an advantage,” Marsh said.

Marsh’s parents are also tall with his father, Tim, is 6-foot-7 and his mother, Angela, is 6-foot.

When a theory was thrown at Marsh that the youngest in a big family is most often the best athlete, he didn’t dispel that theory.

“You could have this conversation with my brothers but I followed in their footsteps and they had that physical advantage on me but that made me better,” Marsh said. “I actually have to thank my brothers a lot or I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Starke said Marsh has a passion for lifting weights and has done a great job since he arrived.

“He does a fantastic job of pushing himself in the weight room, and is very dialed into his nutrition,” Starke said. “Growing up with two older brothers who also share that same passion of lifting weights has instilled that work ethic in him.”

Last January Starke said both brothers visited Wake Forest to see Marsh.

“It was a great reunion for Matthew and his brothers, and it was special to see the unique comradery that the brothers shared,” Starke said.

Marsh admits he sometimes is a fast eater, but he had to be growing up because he and his brothers went through so many growth spurts.

“My mom would buy a week’s worth of groceries and we’d eat them all in about two or three days,” Marsh said.

Said Forbes: “His brothers are just as big as he is. I don’t know how they ever fit those guys in Cornwall. But you know, he’s part of the Bangers and Mash gang here at Wake Forest.”

When Marsh was looking to play in college he knew about Wake Forest because of Tim Duncan, the former All-America who went on to have a hall of fame career with the San Antonio Spurs where he won five NBA championships.

“I watched a lot of Tim Duncan and I knew about Wake and one of the coaches (Antana Kavaliauskas) is from Lithuania reached out to me and it just aligned with what I wanted in college with the schooling and the basketball,” Marsh said. “The academic side of it was huge but it was everything that I wanted so it was definitely the right choice for me.”

When Marsh arrived at Wake Forest before last season he weighed about 240 pounds and while he wasn’t wispy by any means he has embraced Starkey’s strength program.

Marsh could bench 275 pounds when he arrived but now he can bench 360 pounds.

Starke said Marsh was on point this summer and in the fall with his conditioning and its paying off now.

“I pushed him really hard in pre-season conditioning,” Starke said. “He answered the challenge and gave everything he had to make his running times and get himself into elite shape.”

Marsh said he loves the way Starke conveys his points and how much Starke wants to see improvement with the entire team.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Coach Starkey and I’m always talking to him about the ways I can improve,” Marsh said. “And he lets me know what I need to do to be in good shape in the ACC because you’ve got a lot of skilled players who can run. Starkey’s great and he knows what he’s doing.”

Marsh laughed when asked if he’s allowed to eat Bangers and Mash since he’s adhering to Starkey’s workouts and nutritional advice.

“I do definitely miss the Bangers and Mash from back home, but I’m allowed to eat it,” Marsh said. “And I will try it over here from time to time.”