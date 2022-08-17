Wake Forest's men's basketball team has "trip of a lifetime" with 10-day tour of Europe

A little jet-lagged and not sure what time of day it was Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest had nothing but positive things to say about his team’s 10-day trip to Europe that was part history lesson and part basketball.

There was one negative that crept into his news conference with journalists on Wednesday afternoon that stuck out. “I think that we did a really poor job of rebounding the basketball,” said Forbes, who is entering his third season and is the reigning ACC coach of the year.

The other negative was when Forbes wiped out on a bicycle tour in London he wiped out and said it was a hard fall. “That'll probably be my last bike tour," he said. "I landed on my shoulder and by hip but luckily I didn't break anything."

The trip was a benefit for the Demon Deacons on the court and off it. Plenty of history lessons were given along the way and while they only played in two games Forbes called it a “trip of a lifetime” for his team. They ended up travelling nearly 10,000 miles in the 10 days.

Another benefit will likely be felt once the team gets back together later this month once school begin and into this season. Forbes will have his youngest team in his time in Winston-Salem but the bonding, the experience of travelling such a long way was huge.

They all know each other better, and Forbes will use that to his advantage as he molds this season's team.

“It was extremely valuable and that’s why we did it,” Forbes said about visiting London, Paris, Normandy and Amsterdam. “I’ve talked about the educational piece and the basketball piece but then there’s the chemistry piece and that might be the most important piece. Not only for this season, but for years to come. My players in the past still talk about the (summer) trips we went on and it’s a life-changing experience.”

Forbes and his assistants had plenty of summer practices, and the two games in Europe, which were both easy victories, afforded them a chance to rank the top five players.

Forbes said Andrew Carr, a junior transfer who is 6-foot-10 and has added 15 pounds of muscle and is at 225, is ranked No. 1. The only returning starter in Daivien Williamson was ranked second followed by graduate transfer Ty Appleby, sophomore Cam Hildreth and another transfer, Jao Ituka, a 6-foot-1 guard who played one season at Marist, was ranked fifth.

“Now that doesn’t mean those will be our five starters,” Forbes said.

Forbes compared Carr to Jake LaRavia, who played last season for the Demon Deacons as a transfer from Indiana State who was then taken as the 19th pick in the NBA Draft.

“I think Andrew just probably a little bit better than Jake coming in the door as a shooter," Forbes said. "...I think he's got a chance to be a really, really good player."

Forbes also gave details on the weight losses of several players as well as the weight gained by those who needed it. He also said that Demari Monsanto suffered a family tragedy on Sunday when Monsanto’s sister died in a car accident.

"So he's home with his family (in Florida)," Forbes said, "so we hope everybody will send him and his family, their thoughts and prayers."

Forbes also said that the Demon Deacons will have a closed scrimmage against Ohio State and an exhibition game with Winston-Salem State to round out his previously announced non-conference schedule. The date of the WSSU game at Joel Coliseum will be released soon.