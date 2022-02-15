Wake Forest's Michael Brennan wins Genesis Invitational Showcase in Los Angeles

Sophomore Michael Brennan of Wake Forest fired a 5 under 66 on Monday to win the Genesis Invitational Showcase and a spot in the PGA Tour’s event later this week.

Brennan, who is from Leesburg, Va., won for the fourth time in his career for Coach Jerry Haas and the Demon Deacons.

He’s the second Wake Forest golfer to win the tournament joining Will Zalatoris, who was rookie of the year on the PGA Tour last season. Zalatoris won the Genesis Invitational Showcase in 2015.

Brennan’s victory puts him tied for sixth in school history for most wins in his college career. He’s tied with Zalatoris, Billy Andrade, Billy Chapman and Lee Bedford with four victories each.

Brennan has a team-best 69.80 stroke average this season, which would rank second in program history. It trails just Bill Haas' historic 2004 Fred Haskins Award winning season where he had a stroke average of 68.93.

Claiming courses one win at a time 💪⛳️ Kiawah ⛳️ Pinehurst No. 2⛳️ Old Town Club⛳️ Colonial🆕 RivieraPretty impressive resume there, Michael 🎩 pic.twitter.com/PnAFaCLaDK — Wake Forest Men's Golf (@WakeMGolf) February 15, 2022

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.