 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest's Michael Brennan wins Genesis Invitational Showcase in Los Angeles
0 Comments

Wake Forest's Michael Brennan wins Genesis Invitational Showcase in Los Angeles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
d

Wake Forest's Michael Brennan has four career victories and is just a sophomore.

 Wake Forest Photo

Sophomore Michael Brennan fired a 5 under 66 on Monday to win the Genesis Invitational Showcase and a spot in the PGA Tour’s event later this week.

Brennan, who is from Leesburg, Va., won for the fourth time at Wake Forest.

He’s the second Wake Forest golfer to win the tournament joining Will Zalatoris, who was rookie of the year on the PGA Tour last season. Zalatoris won the Genesis Invitational Showcase in 2015.

Brennan’s victory puts him tied for sixth in school history for most wins in his college career. He’s tied with Zalatoris, Billy Andrade, Billy Chapman and Lee Bedford with four victories each.

Brennan has a team-best 69.80 stroke average this season, which would rank second in program history. It trails just Bill Haas' historic 2004 Fred Haskins Award winning season where he had a stroke average of 68.93.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

All-time Wake Forest victories

10: Bill Haas (2001-04)

9: Gary Hallberg (1977-80)

8: Curtis Strange (1974-76)

5: Lanny Wadkins (1969-71) Jay Haas (1973-76), Cameron Young (2016-19)

4: Billy Chapman (1973-76) Bob Byman (1974-77) Billy Andrade (1983-86) Lee Bedford (2009-12) Michael Brennan (2020-present)

3: Arnold Palmer (1948-50, 54) Jay Sigel (1962-65) Scott Hoch (1975-78), Jerry Haas (1982-85) Brent Wanner (2000-03), Webb Simpson (2004-08)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic willing to miss Grand Slams over vaccine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert