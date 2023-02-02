Junior Michael Brennan shot a final-round 69 to win the Southwestern Invitational on Wednesday night at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, California.

Brennan finished his round long before his closest pursuers and spent a good time on the range waiting to see if he would get in a playoff. Keaton Vo of Texas shot a 70 and finished one shot behind Brennan and Jacob Sosa of Texas shot 74 to finish two shots back. Sosa was the first-round leader after firing a 61 earlier in the week.

“I was trying to get to 10-under,” Brennan told The Golf Channel after his round. “I thought that if I got to 10, obviously Jacob (Sosa) had played great the first few days. If he played great, then he was going to win. I knew the weather was going to be tough. 10-under was my number in mind this morning. Unfortunately, I fell a little bit short, but glad it was enough.”

Texas won the team title by 13 shots over Pepperdine and the Demon Deacons wound up tied for eighth.

The win by Brennan gives him five victories for the Demon Deacons, which is good enough to tie for fourth with Jay Haas, Lanny Wadkins and Cameron Young. If Brennan decides to come back next season he has a chance to catch Bill Haas, who is the pro-gram’s all-time leader in wins with 10.

Marshall Meisel of the Demon Deacons shot 69 to finish in a tie for 30th and Scotty Ken-non wound up tying for 28th.

Up Next

The Demon Deacons return to the east coast next week to take part in The Battle at Briar's Creek. Play at Golf Club of Briar's Creek in John's Island, S.C. begins on Monday and concludes on Tuesday. The entire team is expected to participate in the tournament.