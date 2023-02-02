Wake Forest junior Michael Brennan shot a final-round 69 to win the Southwestern Invitational on Wednesday at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, California.

Brennan, who finished at 9-under-par 207, finished his round long before his closest pursuers and spent time on the practice range waiting to see if he would be involved in a playoff.

Keaton Vo of Texas shot a 70 and finished one shot behind Brennan and Jacob Sosa of Texas shot his second straight 74 to finish two shots back. Sosa was the first-round leader after firing a 61 on Monday.

“I was trying to get to 10-under,” Brennan told The Golf Channel after his round. “I thought that if I got to 10, obviously Jacob (Sosa) had played great the first few days. If he played great, then he was going to win. I knew the weather was going to be tough. Ten-under was my number in mind this morning. Unfortunately, I fell a little bit short, but glad it was enough.”

Texas won the team title by 13 shots over Pepperdine. The Demon Deacons finished tied for eighth.

The win by Brennan gives him five victories at Wake Forest, tying him for fourth place with Jay Haas, Lanny Wadkins and Cameron Young for career wins. If Brennan decides to come back next season he has a chance to catch Bill Haas, who is the program’s all-time leader with 10 wins.

Marshall Meisel of the Demon Deacons shot 69 to finish in a tie for 30th and Scotty Ken-non tied for 28th.

Up Next

The Demon Deacons return to the East Coast next week to take part in The Battle at Briar's Creek. Play at Golf Club of Briar's Creek in John's Island, South Carolina, begins on Monday and concludes on Tuesday. The entire team is expected to participate in the tournament.