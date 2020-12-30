Wake Forest's miscues too much to overcome in loss to Wisconsin

CHARLOTTE — During the overexuberant celebration in Wisconsin’s locker room after beating Wake Forest 42-28 on Wednesday, the Duke Mayo’s Bowl trophy was accidentally shattered.
That was nothing compared to Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman’s confidence.
Hartman, a redshirt sophomore and a team captain, struggled in a big way during the key stretch of the game.
After throwing four second-half interceptions that were uncharacteristic of him, many were left wondering where the Deacons hid the real Sam Hartman. Adding insult to the misery, Hartman was making a return to his hometown.
“That was tough seeing,” said wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson, who caught three touchdown passes from Hartman that put the Deacons up 21-14 in the second half. “Sam’s a great football player and he’ll definitely bounce back and be better.”
Hartman, who wasn't made available to media after the game, had thrown just one interception in eight games and had proven to be one of the steadiest quarterbacks in the ACC. The Deacons had just three turnovers coming into Wednesday’s game, but Hartman’s four interceptions and a blocked punt were too many mistakes to overcome.
Of Hartman’s four interceptions, the Badgers scored three touchdowns.
“I thought in the third quarter he really settled down,” Coach Dave Clawson said of grabbing the lead again. “And this is our ninth game and really for eight games and three quarters we didn’t really throw interceptions, and then all of sudden the dam opened, and the floodgates, and, wow, I never ever thought we would have lost a game like that.”
On four straight possessions after the Badgers had tied the game at 21, Hartman had his out-of-body experience as four different defender picked him off.
What made the interceptions that much worse were the return yardage that set the Badgers up in great field position.
Linebacker Treveon Redd of the Deacons said it was tough to keep the Badgers out of the end zone after the interceptions. On one of them, however, the Deacons’ defense held and the Badgers missed a field-goal attempt.
“It’s really shocking,” Redd said. “The offense was in a groove, in my opinion, and they were moving the ball pretty good and giving (the defense) time to regroup on the sideline. They were putting up points early on, so having them come out there and turn the ball over so frequently late in the game was really shocking and surprising to me.”
The Deacons outgained the Badgers 518 to 266, but that hardly mattered. The Deacons scored on their first two possessions to lead 14-0, but Hartman started to miss some key throws late in the first half as the offense stalled.
“Things happen,” Roberson said. “After a couple of turnovers we thought we would bounce back and it just wasn’t for there for (Hartman) or the offense. But things happen.”
Hartman was pulled after the fourth interception as Clawson went with Michael Kern and then in the final series, where the Deacons scored on a Christian Beal-Smith short run, Mitch Griffis saw action as well.
“It’s a 14-point game, he’s been our quarterback all year and there’s 13 minutes left,” Clawson said of his decision to leave Hartman in after the third interception. “You are hoping with all the snaps he’s taken, you would think he would play himself out of it and then when we threw the fourth one, at that point he wasn’t in a good place and I thought I should give those other guys an opportunity.”
Afterward, Hartman lingered on the field with his teammates and shook hands with most of the Badgers. He was one of the last Wake Forest players off the field as they headed to the locker room.
Despite losing their third game to end the season with a 4-5 record, offensive lineman Sean Maginn wasn't about to throw Hartman under the bus.
“You just love him," Maginn said. "You are proud of him and he’s my quarterback and I’ll stand by his side forever."
As for the long and winding road that was this 2020 COVID-19 football season, Maginn summed things up.
“I think we are just mentally exhausted,” Maginn said. “I know we only played nine games and we usually play 13. It felt like we played about 20 games. We’re all just mentally on (empty).”
