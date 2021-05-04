Wake Forest's Ody Oguama enters the transfer portal

Turns out, the roster turnover for Wake Forest men's basketball has carried into May.

Ody Oguama, a starter for most of the last two seasons, announced on Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal.

As a sophomore in 2020-21, he averaged 7.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while starting the last 19 games of the season. He missed the first two games (against Delaware State and Longwood, respectively) with mononucleosis and came off the bench against Catawba, which was the team's first game after more than a month due to a COVID-19 shutdown.

Oguama becomes the eighth Deacon to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Most of that movement came in March: Ismael Massoud, Jahcobi Neath, Emmanuel Okpomo, Isaiah Wilkins, Quadry Adams, Jalen Johnson and walk-on Blake Buchanan all entered the portal. Two other players, Ian DuBose and Jonah Antonio, decided to pursue their pro careers.

The program has added three transfer for next season -- Jake LaRavia from Indiana State, graduate transfer Dallas Walton from Colorado and Damari Monsanto from East Tennessee State.