Rachel Kuehn of Asheville, who is a rising sophomore at Wake Forest, won the 118th Women’s North & South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2.
On Saturday afternoon, after a lengthy rain delay, Kuehn beat Southern Cal’s Allisen Corpuz on the first extra hole. The two were tied after 18 holes, but Kuehn won the biggest tournament of her young career on the first playoff hole.
She becomes the third Wake Forest golfer to win the women’s tournament following Stephanie Neill Harner in 1994 and Laura Philo Diaz in 1995.
Kuehn, who is a second generation golfer at Wake Forest following in the footsteps of her mother, Brenda Corrie Kuehn, helped the Deacons to the top ranking in the country this past spring when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down the season.
Kuehn’s mom, who was one of the top amateur golfers in the country for many years after graduating Wake Forest in 1986, lost to Philo in the semifinals in 1995.
At Pinehurst Resort this week Kuehn, and her caddie, Keith Silva, went about their business by winning five matches as the 10th seed. The top 64 golfers advance to the match play portion.
Kuehn said two things were going her way this week and it started with her caddie. She chose to use Silva, a local caddie who knows just about every inch of Pinehurst No. 2.
“He was amazing and he knows the course so well that when he and I discussed what club I should hit I went with what he said because I trusted him more than myself,” Kuehn said about Silva, who also caddied for William Holcomb's run to the U.S. Amateur semifinals last August at No. 2.
Patience was also on her said, something that is so paramount when playing Pinehurst No. 2.
“It’s so demanding so I really just had to stay patience and a lot of days you are playing 36 holes so I realized in my later rounds I was going to be a little tired so I had to adjust,” Kuehn said by phone after her championship match.
Among those who also advanced was Kuehn’s teammate, Emilia Migliaccio, who was knocked out in the quarterfinals. However, Kuehn beat Haylin Harris in the semifinals. It was Harris who eliminated Miglicaccio.
Coach Kim Lewellen of Wake Forest said she's been impressed with Kuehn's play this year.
"Rachel has had a fantastic year, and went into this tournament as a favorite," Lewellen said. "I know this is a special tournament for her, and it has a tradition and her being from North Carolina she knows about it."
Lewellen said Kuehn's next tournament is the U.S. Women's Amateur at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. which is scheduled for Aug. 3-9.
Kuehn's confidence level will be high heading into the U.S. Women's Amateur.
"Definitely knowing my game is in good shape and that I can tackle a course like No. 2 will only help me later this summer," Kuehn said.
As for winning a tournament in which her mother lost in the semifinals back in 1995, Kuehn said she has kidded her mom already.
"We've been talking about that and I've got a victory in a tournament she almost won back in the day," Kuehn said. "But it's all in good fun, so I'm just thrilled to win such a historic tournament."
The Women’s North & South has had plenty of big names win the title through the years including Babe Zaharias, Louise Suggs, Peggy Kirk Bell, Hollis Stacey, Brandie Burton, Brittany Lang and Morgan Pressel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.