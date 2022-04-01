Wake Forest's Rachel Kuehn birdies final two holes to advance to final round of Augusta National Women's Amateur

Rachel Kuehn, one of four Wake Forest golfers in the field for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, birdied her final two holes on Friday to advance to the final round on Saturday.

Kuehn’s two birdies were good enough for a 1-over 73 in her second round. She enters the final round at 5 over through 36 holes, five shots behind leaders Beatrice Wallin of Florida State and Latanna Stone of LSU.

"It’s such an honor to be able to make the cut," said Kuehn, a junior who has four victories in her career at Wake Forest. "It’s always incredible to get to play against some of the best players in the world. Being able to finish with two birdies gives me a little momentum going into tomorrow, but I just feel honored, humbled, and excited to be playing (on Saturday)."

Emilia Migliaccio, who was the runner-up last year after losing in a playoff at Augusta National, and Lauren Walsh of Wake Forest finished in a tie for 34th and failed to advance. Also from Wake Forest, Carolina Lopez-Chacarra finished tied for 43rd and failed to advance.

The first two rounds were held at Champions Retreat, and 41 of the top 50 in the amateur women’s rankings were in the field.

Saturday's final round will be broadcast live on NBC from noon to 3 p.m.

