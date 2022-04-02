Wake Forest's Rachel Kuehn makes charge up leaderboard to finish seventh at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. – This Wake Forest tradition at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur continues to thrive.

This year it was junior Rachel Kuehn who battled into contention with a hard-earned 3-under 69 on Saturday in the final round. This was the third year of the tournament open to the top 75 in the amateur rankings.

“I remember sitting at home in Asheville watching Jen Kupcho finish and win and it was just incredible,” Kuehn said of the former Wake Forest star in 2019. “Then to be teammates with Emilia (Migliaccio) and see her finish runner up (last year), it was again incredible.”

Kuehn’s 69 was good enough for seventh place, 2 over for 54 holes and three shots behind winner Anna Davis, 16. Kuehn started the round tied for 21st.

Kuehn, the only one of four Demon Deacons to make the cut for the top 30, got hot early Saturday. She had a world-class up-and-down for par on the first hole than rattled off three straight birdies and added another at No. 7.

A birdie at No. 15 gave her a share of the lead, nearly making eagle with a putt from just off the green that rattled the pin. She missed a short birdie putt on 16 then parred 17 before bogeying 18.

Kuehn had never played before so many people, admitting some nerves. Just before she teed off, she noticed Annika Sorenstam, one of the sport's greats, watching on the first hole.

“I so wanted to hit the fairway but I didn’t,” she said.

The experience, however, is something that Kuehn won’t soon forget.

“It’s fun when you are hitting golf shots, and they’re actually going where you want them to, which doesn’t happen very often, but to do it where I have seen golf shots hit on TV countless times, it’s a really cool feeling,” Kuehn said.

Kuehn’s mom, Brenda, a former Demon Deacons All-America, was in tears as she hugged her daughter after the round. Brenda’s husband and Rachel’s dad, Eric, played baseball at Wake Forest.

“I got a little emotional when she was teeing off this morning because all of these people are here to watch women’s golf and that’s amazing,” Brenda said. “This is a tremendous event, and to see them all watching my daughter is just amazing.”

Brenda, who won six times at Wake Forest, then got into competitive mode when her daughter moved up the leaderboard.

“My palms were sweating because I was sort of living it,” she said.

Rachel, who has four career wins at Wake Forest, never seemed out of her element. She missed the cut to play the final round at Augusta last year and needed to birdie 17 and 18 on Friday at Champions Retreat to get in the top 30.

“It’s one of if not the best amateur event in the world,” Kuehn said. “I would compare it to the U.S. Amateur. It’s different because it’s not match play but we get to play two amazing course and they invited the top 75 girls in the world. At what other field do you get to play genuinely the best field in the world?”

Wake Forest coach Kim Lewellen says seeing her golfers do well in all three tournaments at Augusta is significant.

“The biggest thing with Rachel is the confidence she’s going to have from this experience,” Lewellen said.

Sean Moore, a nine-year caddie at Augusta who carried Kuehn's bag, was impressed with her precision.

“She’s just phenomenal and hits it to whatever spot I tell her to,” Moore said. “If I pick a line she just hits it there, and with putting she was right on point.”

Moore said she asked him how many people might be watching her play.

“I said there will be a lot more than a college tournament, that’s for sure,” Moore said. “She’s just such a great kid and comes from a great family and is so respectful, and it was the easiest walk for me.”

Soon after hugging her family and friends near the Augusta National clubhouse, a couple of children hid behind their parents but Kuehn saw them. She eased their shyness by inviting them to come closer, and she signed their hats.

“It’s really so cool to see so many people out here supporting women’s golf,” Kuehn said. “It’s just incredible, and I think it’s a testament to what Augusta is doing.”

