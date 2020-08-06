Rachel Kuehn, a rising sophomore at Wake Forest, won her first-round match on Thursday at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur in at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md.
Kuehn, who is seeded eighth, beat 57th-seeded Yurika Tanida of Japan 2 & 1.
Kuehn, who has won her last two tournaments, advances to play Brooks Matthews of Rogers, Arkansas on Friday in the round of 32.
"The first match is always the hardest to get some momentum going," said Kuehn, who won the North & South Amateur in Pinehurst last month. "Both Yurika and I played well. It was a hard fought match but I’m glad I was able to finish strong and get it done.
"Hopefully I can go out and play a solid round of golf tomorrow and put some pressure on her."
Also from Wake Forest, Vanessa Knecht lost to Jensen Castle 2 & 1 in another first-round match.
The third Wake Forest golfer who made the field of 64 for match play was Emilia Migliaccio, who beat Gurleen Kaur of Houston in her first-round match.
Wake Forest has never had a golfer win the women's amateur in the 119-year history of the tournament. Sierra Brooks, who played at Wake Forest before transferring to Florida, made it to the championship match in 2015 but lost to Hannah O'Sullivan.
Coverage of Friday's portion of the tournament will be live on the Golf Channel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
