For the first time in school history Wake Forest’s baseball team has two first-round draft picks in the same season.

Starting pitcher Rhett Lowder of Wake Forest was drafted seventh overall in the first round of the Major League Draft on Sunday night by the Cincinnati Reds. A few picks later Lowder’s teammate, Brock Wilken, was selected 18th by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lowder, 21, is coming off one of the best seasons in ACC history as he went 15-0 with a program-best 143 strikeouts and a 1.87 ERA, the fourth best in the country. He led the ACC in ERA and had an ACC best 12 conference wins as he helped the Demon Deacons to the College World Series.

He was the back-to-back winner of the ACC pitcher of the year award, was the ACC scholar-athlete of the year and was a first-team All-America. He also was the ACC male athlete of the year.

Lowder, who is a native of Albemarle where he starred for North Stanly High School, is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-hander who played three season for the Demon Deacons. During his three seasons with the Demon Deacons he was 30-5.

In his junior season in 2022 he was 11-3 and in his freshman season he went 4-2 as a starter. He signed with Wake Forest after also considering Appalachian State, UNC Wilmington and Campbell.

According to MLB.com the value of Lowder’s selection is $6.28 million.

The first two rounds of the draft were held Sunday night with rounds three through 10 being held Monday starting at 2 p.m. and can be seen on MLB.com. On Tuesday rounds 11 through 20th will be held also starting at 2 p.m. at MLB.com.

Also from the ACC, catcher Kyle Teel of Virginia was the 14th pick in the first round and was selected by the Boston Red Sox.

Wilken, a power-hitting third baseman from Valrico, Florida, is the ACC’s all-time leader in career home runs with 71. He holds the school record for homers in a season with 31, runs scored in a season with 90 and walks in a season with 69.

This past season he also had a slugging percentage of .807 and had 192 total bases. He also had 82 RBI’s and was a second-team All-America as selected by Baseball America.

Wilken’s value according to the 18th pick in the draft, according to MLB.com, is valued $4.02 million.

