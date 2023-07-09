For the first time in school history Wake Forest’s baseball team has two first-round draft picks in the same season.
Starting pitcher Rhett Lowder of Wake Forest was drafted seventh overall in the first round of the Major League Draft on Sunday night by the Cincinnati Reds. A few picks later Lowder’s teammate, Brock Wilken, was selected 18th by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Lowder, 21, is coming off one of the best seasons in ACC history as he went 15-0 with a program-best 143 strikeouts and a 1.87 ERA, the fourth best in the country. He led the ACC in ERA and had an ACC best 12 conference wins as he helped the Demon Deacons to the College World Series.
He was the back-to-back winner of the ACC pitcher of the year award, was the ACC scholar-athlete of the year and was a first-team All-America. He also was the ACC male athlete of the year.
Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder was 15-0 this past season for Wake Forest.
Max Correa, Journal
Lowder, who is a native of Albemarle where he starred for North Stanly High School, is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-hander who played three season for the Demon Deacons. During his three seasons with the Demon Deacons he was 30-5.
In his junior season in 2022 he was 11-3 and in his freshman season he went 4-2 as a starter. He signed with Wake Forest after also considering Appalachian State, UNC Wilmington and Campbell.
According to
MLB.com the value of Lowder’s selection is $6.28 million.
The first two rounds of the draft were held Sunday night with rounds three through 10 being held Monday starting at 2 p.m. and can be seen on
MLB.com. On Tuesday rounds 11 through 20th will be held also starting at 2 p.m. at MLB.com.
Also from the ACC, catcher Kyle Teel of Virginia was the 14th pick in the first round and was selected by the Boston Red Sox.
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken is the all-time home runs leader in the ACC with 71.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Wilken, a power-hitting third baseman from Valrico, Florida, is the ACC’s all-time leader in career home runs with 71. He holds the school record for homers in a season with 31, runs scored in a season with 90 and walks in a season with 69.
This past season he also had a slugging percentage of .807 and had 192 total bases. He also had 82 RBI’s and was a second-team All-America as selected by Baseball America.
Wilken’s value according to the 18th pick in the draft, according to
MLB.com, is valued $4.02 million.
PHOTOS: Wake Forest baseball team returns home after run in Men's College World Series
Fans watch from outside the fence as the Wake Forest baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Smith-Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest University President Susan R. Wente welcomes head coach Tom Walter home on June 23 at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem as the baseball team returned home after its run in the Men’s College World Series.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder shakes hands with David F. Couch after he walks off the plane with teammates as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Smith-Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest baseball players walk off the plane as the team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Smith-Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Dee Parker wears a double-sided sign to welcome home the Wake Forest baseball team as it returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Dee Parker wears a double-sided sign to welcome home the Wake Forest baseball team as it returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest fans gather to welcome home the baseball team after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter is greeted by fans as the baseball team returned home after its run to the College World Series.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter is greeted by fans as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
The Wake Forest baseball team is greeted by fans as it returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
The Wake Forest baseball team is greeted by fans as it returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Reed Mascolo (right) receives a hug as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Bennett Lee (left) and Danny Corona sign autographs for fans as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
A Wake Forest baseball player signs a ball for a fan as the team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Brock Wilken (left) and Rhett Lowder sign autographs for fans as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on June 23 outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Wake Forest associate head coach Bill Cilento walks with his kids as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
A Wake Forest fan holds a “Rhett Lowder Day” sign as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Tommy Hawke is greeted by fans as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Tommy Hawke signs autographs for fans as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Brock Wilken signs autographs for fans as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Danny Corona signs an autograph for a fan as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Nick Kurtz (left) and Justin Johnson sign autographs for fans as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest Athletic Director John Currie shares a laugh with baseball player Justin Johnson as the team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Pierce Bennett hands an autographed baseball back to Carson Berry, 10, after the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Cole Roland signs an autograph for Sloan Bonsall, 10, as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Josh Hartle signs Dax Watson’s arm sleeve as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Bennett Lee smiles while signing autographs as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
A Wake Forest fan holds an autographed College World Series hat as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Will Andrews signs Dax Watson’s arm sleeve as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Michael Massey smiles while signing autographs as the baseball team returns home after its run in the Men’s College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside of Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
