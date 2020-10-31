Wake Forest's running game delivers again in convincing victory over Syracuse

It’s a shame for the Wake Forest football team that October has to end.

It’s been running through opponents all month long. That was the case yet again in Wake Forest’s 38-14 dominating performance over Syracuse in Coach Dave Clawson’s home state.

Clawson, who was born in raised in Youngstown, N.Y., watched his potent running game dictate just about everything.

The combination of Kenneth Walker III (three touchdowns) and Christian Beal-Smith, along with an offensive line that is getting better with each passing week, is tough to beat.

The Deacons improved to 4-0 in October, by far the best showing in Clawson’s seven seasons during the month.

“Keep the ball in their hands,” linebacker Traveon Redd said of the powerful running game. “You know we are going to score.”

It really wasn’t a fair fight because the Orange had been surrendering 235 yards per game on the ground. The Deacons actually had 188 on the ground, but just the threat gave quarterback Sam Hartman more options when he did decide to drop back and pass.