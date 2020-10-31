Wake Forest's running game delivers again in convincing victory over Syracuse

It’s a shame for the Wake Forest football team that October has to end.
It’s been running through opponents all month long. That was the case yet again in Wake Forest’s 38-14 dominating performance over Syracuse in Coach Dave Clawson’s home state.
Clawson, who was born in raised in Youngstown, N.Y., watched his potent running game dictate just about everything.
The combination of Kenneth Walker III (three touchdowns) and Christian Beal-Smith, along with an offensive line that is getting better with each passing week, is tough to beat.
The Deacons improved to 4-0 in October, by far the best showing in Clawson’s seven seasons during the month.
“Keep the ball in their hands,” linebacker Traveon Redd said of the powerful running game. “You know we are going to score.”
It really wasn’t a fair fight because the Orange had been surrendering 235 yards per game on the ground. The Deacons actually had 188 on the ground, but just the threat gave quarterback Sam Hartman more options when he did decide to drop back and pass.
“Syracuse came out a little different against us, and they are normally a blitzing team that puts a lot of pressure on their secondary,” Clawson said through a video interview from Syracuse. “I think their thought against us was to bend not break and then pressure us on third down. But those (run-pass-options) dictated that we were running the ball and moving the chains.”
A key was how long the Deacons had the ball during many of their possessions, totaling 36 minutes for the game.
With the running game setting up Hartman, the Deacons kept chewing up yardage and running time off the clock.
“Once we got a lead they pressured us more, but we won the time of possession by 12 minutes and we don’t usually do that here,” Clawson said.
What offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero’s unit is doing is keeping defenses off balance. It also allows Hartman more time to throw, which is partly why he hasn’t thrown an interception all season. He doesn't have to take too many chances throwing into tight coverage.
In fact, Hartman now has the school record for passes without an interception with 189 going back to last season. He broke Tanner Price’s record of 181 set in 2011 and 2012.
“It’s nice,” Hartman said about the running game. “Those guys run hard and they take a lot of hits. It’s nice that they take the hits off me, and they are just good kids. When they have success, the whole team has success.”
As all good quarterbacks do, Hartman gave credit to not only his running backs and receivers but the offensive line. Starters Zach Tom, Sean Maginn, Michael Jurgens, Loic Ngassam Nya and Je’Vionte Nash have been better than advertised, especially during the four-game win streak.
“Up front you got a lot of guys pushing guys around and hats off to the O-line which has been playing excellent,” Hartman said. “Hats off to coach (Nick Tabacca, the offensive line coach) for getting those guys going, and being a great leader for them.”
