Wake Forest's Sam Hartman creeping into the conversation as a Heisman Trophy candidate

“Hartman for The Heisman.”

It’s got a nice ring to it as quarterback Sam Hartman enters what will likely be his final season at Wake Forest.

As the summer heats up the preseason predictions are starting to come out and one that was recently published was Hartman’s odds for winning the coveted award. He was listed by DraftKings Sportsbook in the top 15 for favorites to win the award.

Also, SouthernPickskin.com is touting Hartman as a candidate.

The top five picks to win the Heisman, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, are quarterback C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), quarterback Bryce Young (Alabama), quarterback Caleb Williams (Southern Cal), running back Bijan Robinson (Texas) and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (Clemson). The Demon Deacons and the Tigers play on Sept. 24 in a key ACC game at Truist Field.

Last season all Hartman did was account for 50 touchdowns (39 passing and 11 rushing) as the Demon Deacons went 11-3 and won the ACC’s Atlantic Division. He threw for just over 4,000 yards and had one of the best seasons for a quarterback in school history.

His 50 total touchdowns was one less than Lamar Jackson of Louisville had in 2016 when Jackson won the Heisman Trophy. Jackson's 51 total touchdowns is the best in a season in ACC history.

While there’s been no social media push as of yet by Wake Forest, behind the scenes Will Pantages as an associate athletic director who handles publicity and media relations for the football program, has sent promotional materials about Hartman to several outlets who sponsor college football awards.

Pantages, in fact, has done this with several of Wake Forest players this summer.

“Our staff at Wake Forest is always looking for unique ways to promote our student-athletes for individual awards as we head towards the upcoming season,” Pantages said. “Some of these plans and campaigns are public and others happen in direct communication with voters and committee members for each specific award.”

In Pantages’ letter he details all of Hartman’s accolades and writes: “(Hartman) is an outstanding preseason candidate for the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.”

Pentagas has sent several promotional packages for awards for this season on behalf of Wake Forest and Coach Dave Clawson. This is something every school does to make sure their players are on various watch lists. For instance, Pantages sent promotional material for redshirt junior center Michael Jurgens that will hopefully make him a candidate for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the Outland Trophy and the Rimington Trophy.

QB1 🤝 Manning Passing Academy pic.twitter.com/4stfH866ZW — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) June 28, 2022

Hartman is attending the Peyton Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana this week. It’s the second straight summer that Hartman has been invited to attend the prestigious camp.

Hartman said the experience last summer was outstanding.

“The way (Manning) talked to me, pulling me aside,” Hartman said before heading to this year’s camp. “It was very cool. Learning to approach things as a professional was perhaps the biggest takeaway."

Hartman, who earned his undergraduate degree in May, has already earned a preseason first-team All-ACC choice from Lindy’s Sports and was chosen as the preseason ACC MVP by Lindy’s.

Hartman’s ability to run offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero's fast-paced run-pass-option attack helped the Demon Deacons set a school record for scoring last season averaging 41 points per game.

"Part of providing a World Class Student-Athlete Experience is working with head coach Dave Clawson and his staff to promote our student-athletes to give them the best opportunity to win these prestigious honors,” Pantages said.

In 1964 running back Brian Piccolo of Wake Forest was 10th in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. Piccolo led the ACC in rushing that season.

