Wake Forest's Sam Hartman wins ACC's Brian Piccolo Award

Sam Hartman of Wake Forest, who underwent surgery for a blood clot earlier this season, has been named the winner of the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award.

Hartman, who wound up missing just one game because of the blood clots he suffered in his left shoulder after a weight-lifting session, went on to play the rest of his redshirt junior season where he became the school’s all-time leading passer.

He also has 107 career touchdown passes and is tied for the most all-time in ACC history with one game to play. Hartman has said he will not play his final season of eligibility and will likely give the NFL a shot.

"It's surreal," Hartman told the ACC Network about what it means to win the award. "(Piccolo) being a Wake Forest alum and his story and his perseverance and who he was as a man it's an honor to be put underneath his name with regards to playing with courage. Obviously he accomplished a lot more than I have but he represented Wake Forest in a positive light and I'm very humbled and appreciative."

The Piccolo Award has been given annually since 1970 in memory of the late Brian Piccolo to the "most courageous" football player in the ACC. As a standout running back at Wake Forest, Piccolo was the ACC Athlete of the Year in 1965 and played for the Chicago Bears before his career was cut short when he was diagnosed with cancer. His courageous fight against the disease was an inspiration to the Bears and the entire football community.

Hartman was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome (effort thrombosis) – a rare blood clot in the subclavian vein – and was restricted from football-related activities. He underwent a procedure to remove the blood clot and subsequent surgery to eliminate the pressure on the affected vein.

Thanks to Dr. Julie A. Freischlag, a renowned vascular surgeon and one of the world’s leading experts in Paget-Schroetter syndrome, Hartman returned to the practice field in less than a month.

"I couldn't have done this without everyone around Wake Forest," Hartman told the ACC Network. "Dr. Freischlag, Dr. (Matthew) Goldman and include Niles (Fleet), our athletics trainer and obviously Coach Clawson and our whole staff and my teammates. A lot of people helped me get to this point so it would be very selfish of me to say I did it by myself. I'm very humbled and honored."

Hartman played in 11 games for the 7-5 Demon Deacons with 35 touchdown passes and 3,421 yards. He’s the all-time leading passer in school history with more than 12,000 yards and has made 44 starts in his career.

Coach Dave Clawson said: “As a three-time captain and someone who is one of the finest leaders I have had the pleasure to coach, Sam Hartman is the heartbeat of our football team and is well deserving of this honor. His dedication, work ethic and drive have allowed him to become one of the best quarter-backs in the country and he has persevered through so much off the field in his life.”

Hartman is the sixth player from Wake Forest to earn the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award which started in 1970. He's the first since wide receiver Greg Dortch won it in 2018.