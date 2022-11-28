 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wake Forest's Sam Hartman wins ACC's Brian Piccolo Award

  • John Dell

He talked about winning the award this afternoon on the ACC Network

Sam Hartman of Wake Forest, who underwent surgery for a blood clot earlier this season, has been named the winner of the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award.

Hartman, who wound up missing just one game because of the blood clots he suffered in his left shoulder after a weight-lifting session, went on to play the rest of his redshirt junior season where he became the school’s all-time leading passer.

He also has 107 career touchdown passes and is tied for the most all-time in ACC history with one game to play. Hartman has said he will not play his final season of eligibility and will likely give the NFL a shot.

"It's surreal," Hartman told the ACC Network about what it means to win the award. "(Piccolo) being a Wake Forest alum and his story and his perseverance and who he was as a man it's an honor to be put underneath his name with regards to playing with courage. Obviously he accomplished a lot more than I have but he represented Wake Forest in a positive light and I'm very humbled and appreciative."  

Wake Forest Syracuse Football

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman looks for a pass in the first half of an ACC football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Piccolo Award has been given annually since 1970 in memory of the late Brian Piccolo to the "most courageous" football player in the ACC. As a standout running back at Wake Forest, Piccolo was the ACC Athlete of the Year in 1965 and played for the Chicago Bears before his career was cut short when he was diagnosed with cancer. His courageous fight against the disease was an inspiration to the Bears and the entire football community.

Hartman was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome (effort thrombosis) – a rare blood clot in the subclavian vein – and was restricted from football-related activities. He underwent a procedure to remove the blood clot and subsequent surgery to eliminate the pressure on the affected vein.

Thanks to Dr. Julie A. Freischlag, a renowned vascular surgeon and one of the world’s leading experts in Paget-Schroetter syndrome, Hartman returned to the practice field in less than a month.

"I couldn't have done this without everyone around Wake Forest," Hartman told the ACC Network. "Dr. Freischlag, Dr. (Matthew) Goldman and include Niles (Fleet), our athletics trainer and obviously Coach Clawson and our whole staff and my teammates. A lot of people helped me get to this point so it would be very selfish of me to say I did it by myself. I'm very humbled and honored."

Hartman played in 11 games for the 7-5 Demon Deacons with 35 touchdown passes and 3,421 yards. He’s the all-time leading passer in school history with more than 12,000 yards and has made 44 starts in his career.

Coach Dave Clawson said: “As a three-time captain and someone who is one of the finest leaders I have had the pleasure to coach, Sam Hartman is the heartbeat of our football team and is well deserving of this honor. His dedication, work ethic and drive have allowed him to become one of the best quarter-backs in the country and he has persevered through so much off the field in his life.”

Hartman is the sixth player from Wake Forest to earn the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award which started in 1970. He's the first since wide receiver Greg Dortch won it in 2018.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Brian Piccolo Award Winners

1970 Paul Miller, QB, North Carolina

1971 Jim Webster, LB, North Carolina

1972 Mark Johnson, QB, Duke

1973 Al Neville, QB, Maryland

1974 David Visaggio, DG, Maryland

1975 Scott Gardner, QB, Virginia

1976 Jeff Green, DE, Duke

1977 Ralph Stringer, DB, NC State

1978 Rex Varn, DB, Clemson

1979 Al Richardson, LB, Georgia Tech

1980 Jack Cain, DB, Clemson

1981 Aaron Stewart, DB, Duke

1982 Kenny Duckett, WR, Wake Forest

1983 John Piedmonte, OLB, Wake Forest

1984 J.D. Maarleveld, T, Maryland

1985 Danny Burmeister, DB, N. Carolina

1986 Ray Williams, WR, Clemson

1987 no recipient

1988 Jerry Mays, TB, Georgia Tech

1989 Michael Anderson, RB, Maryland

1990 Marc Mays, WR, Duke

1991 Scott Adell, T, NC State

1992 Dan Footman, DE, Florida State

        Randy Cuthbert, TB, Duke

1993 Scott Youmans, DL, Duke

1994 Chris Harrison, T, Virginia

1995 Warren Forney, DT, Clemson

1996 John Lewis, RB, Wake Forest

1997 Sam Cowart, LB, Florida State

1998 Anthony Poindexter, DB, Virginia

        Corey Simon, DT, Florida State

1999 Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State

2000 Ed Wilder, FB, Georgia Tech

2001 Matt Crawford, T, Maryland

2002 Anquan Boldin, WR, Florida State

2003 Kevin Bailey, OL, Virginia

2004 Frank Gore, RB, Miami

2005 Ryan Best, S, Virginia

2006 Glenn Sharpe, Miami

2007 Matt Robinson, DE, Wake Forest

2008 Robert Quinn, DE, North Carolina

2009 Toney Baker, RB, NC State

2010 Mark Herzlich, LB, Boston College

        Nate Irving, LB, NC State

2011 Giovani Bernard, RB, North Carolina

2012 Shayon Green, DE, Miami

        Chris Thompson, RB, Florida State

2013 Robert Godhigh, RB, Georgia Tech

2014 Duke Johnson, RB, Miami

2015 Hunter Knighton, OL, Miami

2016 James Conner, RB, Pitt

2017 Trevon Young, DE, Louisville

2018 Greg Dortch, WR/KR, Wake Forest

2019 Richard Yeargin, DE, Boston College

2020 Nolan Cooney, P, Syracuse

2021 McKenzie Milton, QB, Florida State

       Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

2022 Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest

