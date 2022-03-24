Wake Forest's season was memorable and meaningful as Demon Deacons became relevant again

Wake Forest turned into a fun, feel good story this basketball season rising from the ashes of a decade-plus of non-relevance in the ACC.

Now the challenge for Coach Steve Forbes, who has brought them back from the abyss, is to continue to evolve and be more than a one-hit wonder.

The progress the Demon Deacons (25-10, 13-7 and fifth place in the ACC) made was tangible as they worked hard to get to the NCAA Tournament. When they fell short of that goal and disappointment of not being selected subsided, they won two games in the NIT before losing to one of the best defensive teams in the country in Texas A&M on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals.

“To win 25 games is an incredible achievement and I’m very proud of them,” Forbes said after Wednesday’s loss in College Station, Texas. “I told them after the game, they have absolutely nothing to hang their heads about. The younger guys and players we have coming back will learn from this.”

It wasn’t lost on senior Isaiah Mucius, the only four-year scholarship player on the roster and the only Danny Manning recruit left, just how fortunate he was to get to the postseason. He saw the bad, the ugly and, this season, the good as fans returned to the Joel Coliseum to see a fun product on the court.

“I’ve been here for the dark times of Wake Forest basketball, and so to be on the other side of it is amazing and it means a lot,” Mucius said.

The good news for Mucius, fellow senior Daivien Williamson and graduate transfer Dallas Walton is they have another year of eligibility left. Mucius, who will graduate in May, said after Wednesday’s game that he would talk it over with his family and decide what’s next. Williamson, a Winston-Salem native and former Winston-Salem Prep star, and Walton could also return.

Forbes said that Jake LaRavia, a junior, will likely test his NBA market value and decide if he will come back. With ACC player of the year Alondes Williams among the five starters who will definitely not be back there’s a chance four of them could return.

Guards Cam Hildreth and Damari Monsanto, along with freshman center Matthew Marsh, give the Demon Deacons a solid foundation of young players.

If the three seniors feel a sense of not completing the task of reaching the NCAA Tournament that could tug at them to come back for another season.

When Forbes was an assistant at Texas A&M a few years ago the Aggies made the NIT one season then the next season went to the NCAA Tournament. He’s hoping that’s the same trajectory the Demon Deacons are on.

“I’m really proud of the way they played together,” Forbes said about his second season in Winston-Salem when asked what he's most proud about this season. “A bunch of new guys who had tremendous chemistry. We are one of the most efficient teams offensively – I know we didn’t look like that tonight – but we were one of the most efficient teams in the country and we’ve improved our numbers dramatically.”

Forbes said there were a lot of great moments this season as he listed the big wins over Northwestern, Charlotte, Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech and Virginia on the road. The 25 wins are tied for third for the most in school history.

“Winning 13 league games and doing it as a team and coming to practice every day - we rarely had a bad practice,” Forbes said. “And the resiliency that they kept going even after not getting to the NCAA’s you have to give them credit.”

Another point that Forbes has reiterated all during the season was how much fun it was to see the fans return to Joel Coliseum. The Demon Deacons went 18-2 at home, the most wins in school history at home thanks to the two extra home games in the first and second rounds of the NIT.

Nobody felt more love than Mucius, who had seen the bottom during his first two seasons in Winston-Salem.

“I think the first thing with my family is about respect and that’s not given it’s earned,” Mucius said. “I think that’s what we did because earning the fans respect like that is tough. Going three to four seasons of losing and trying to earn that respect, you have to earn it. You have to show them, and that speaks volumes and I’m proud that I was on a team that brought that back, and this is a team in 10 years they are going to talk about it.”

Williams was the ACC player of the year and Forbes was the ACC coach of the year helping the Demon Deacons earned back that respect inside the league. By signing nine players heading into this season with three of them being key transfers who ended up in the starting lineup, Forbes got them all to buy into what he was preaching.

“As a staff we need to decompress a little bit,” Forbes said. “As a staff some of us will go to the Final Four but it’s not mandatory. We’ll go out and recruit and then we’ll meet with our players and no matter who does come back or who doesn’t, we’ll have holes to fill.

“I don’t want to sign nine players. I’d be disappointed if I have to do that again, but I feel really good about the future of our program.”

Without being prompted Forbes also paid respect to this team that got the fan base excited again about basketball.

“I think these guys brought our fans back into the building,” Forbes said. “They need to be proud of that, and I’m sure our fans enjoyed watching these guys play the whole entire year.”

