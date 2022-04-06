Wake Forest's Steve Forbes looking ahead after turnaround season with his men's basketball program

Steve Forbes, sitting in his spacious office at the Sutton Sports Performance Center and the Shaw Basketball Complex, couldn’t help but chuckle at the notion that there’s about to be a lot of down time as the Wake Forest basketball coach.

“Are you kidding me," he said, "that’s kind of far fetched to think about because there’s always something to do, especially in recruiting.”

The reality for Forbes, who was the ACC coach of the year after turning around the Demon Deacons as they went 25-10 and finished 13-7 and fifth place in the ACC, is that there is plenty to do as he tries to yet again revamp his roster.

All five starters could be gone by next season depending on what four of them do in testing their stock at the pro level. Forward Jake LaRavia, center Dallas Walton along with guards Daivien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius all announced through social media they are declaring for the NBA Draft but could decide to come back. There’s also the transfer portal where guard Carter Whitt has entered, so a lot has happened since their season ended.

A few days after the Demon Deacons’ lost in the NIT quarterfinals to Texas A&M, Forbes sat down in his office for a few questions.

Q: You mentioned after the loss to Texas A&M that you will get back to more of a normal life with your wife and family? What’s the thing you are looking forward to the most?

A: “There's really no downtime. Trying to come home at night and not bring my job home with me, which is impossible to do because of the recruiting. I’m trying to decompress from the season. My son Jonathan's about to graduate from high school and my daughter finishing up her doctorate. My nephew is graduating from high school and I need to go see my mom…. We have a condo and Destin (Fla.) and we're going to try to spend a little time there, and it's more for my wife, because that's her bonus for being married to me.”

Q: You touched on this a little bit during the season but how much stress does a coach of a wife face? You’ve been doing this a long time so I imagine your wife, Johnetta, can read your moods?

A: “She just leaves me alone. She knows that on game day, to really keep the conversation pretty light or none at all. I'm uptight on game days. And when I'm not uptight anymore then I know it’s time to quit coaching. I mean, it's not a normal life, and she didn't grow up in an athletic family. So the first few years for her were probably hard because she didn't really understand what I was experiencing. The one thing I think that has made our marriage really successful is she didn’t play and she doesn't really have an opinion on stuff like did I run the right offense or run the right defense?”

Q: What did you learn the most as you went through your first full ACC season with fans in the stands and with the rivalries in full force?

A: “I think I learned that some of these places were really hard places to play. I think that I learned that we're not that far off. We played very competitive and won a lot of road games, and we were competitive in a lot of games that we lost on the road. And so I think I feel today a lot better than I felt a year ago…. We're not there yet, but I also feel like there's a lot positives in our program, and a lot of hope with our fans.”

Q: Is there some tweaking you might do next season now that’ you’ve seen how an ACC season plays out?

A: “I don't know about that because I’m a pretty routine guy and I’m pretty locked into my routine. I've been in enough successful programs to learn that. I've also learned that sometimes more is less and less is more.”

Q: With this transfer portal in high gear and not going away what do you look for the most in sizing up if a player is good for Wake Forest?

A: “First you check on the basketball side of it. I've always said this, ‘I like to recruit offense, and coach defense.’ In other words, I look for guys that can make baskets and that have skill. I do think it's important to find players that are from winning programs that have good habits before they get here. And you check the coaches who coached them, and I think that you have to talk to the assistants about what kind of kid they are, and why are they leaving? And that's one of the first questions I always ask my assistant coaches, when they ask me about a kid in the portal - What's his reason for leaving? And then there's the academic piece and some guys (in the portal) just aren’t going to fit here.”

Q: Any regrets from this past season other than the close losses that could have gone the other way?

A: “I don’t want to live in the rearview mirror. I'm a wind-shield guy. At some point we'll go through as a staff and assess our strengths and weaknesses. But, you know, this is the thing about that. Every team has strengths and weaknesses, and we do our best to play to our strengths and stay away from our weaknesses, but then there's just some teams are going to be your kryptonite. … But it's hard for me to sit here and have regrets when you won 25 games. But we had such big jumps in our numbers both on offense and defense as well.”

Q: With COVID restrictions in place for home crowds this past season do you see where crowds will be larger in 2022-23?

A: “I think so. Obviously for the last game (a win over VCU in the NIT) we didn't have the vaccination requirements or the facemasks. You never heard me one time be critical about the crowd. I was obviously very pleased, because I knew there were so many things that factored into it. There's also the thing that for the last 10 years or so people have chosen to spend their money elsewhere, because it wasn't fun to come to the Joel. So how do you get those people back? You play better and win games.”

Q: What do you like best about Winston-Salem now that you’ve lived here more than two years?

A: “I like my house (within walking distance of campus). I like the fact that I can walk to work. I like the fact that the community is a big part of this school, and I like the fact I only have to fill my gas tank about once a month. And when I do, I'm shocked at how much gasoline is. I like walking over to Reynolda (Gardens) and I like just where I'm at. My wife and my kids venture out downtown and they do all kinds of things. I don't do a lot of that but maybe at some point I will.”

Q: The expectation level will be higher next season and there’s no sneaking up on teams so what has to happen to keep the momentum going?

A: “I seeing us filling the holes in the roster wherever those holes may be. We’ll upgrade the non-conference schedule, and we’ll have to do that. We needed to win games (in non-conference) to have momentum and we needed confidence (this past season). I really banked on the ACC being enough for us to get in (the NCAA Tournament). And I go back historically, the last time we were in the tournament (2017), we were 9-9. If you would have told me we're going to be 13-7 and not get in, I would have said you were crazy.”

Q: And finally, what does it mean to have the fan base back at Wake Forest between the community and the students?

A: “It means everything. That's what we do it for is that makes the college kids’ experience better. I think that's part of having a good program is the experience of the students being able to come and get in on the fun. It's rewarding to also see the loyal diehards that never left and they’ve seen the mountain and the valley and now they are seeing the rise again. And, for me, that puts the biggest smile on my face. It’s not me, though, it’s the players and the way our team plays in that we share the ball and play hard and care about each other.”

