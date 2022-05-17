Wake Forest's Steve Forbes reworks his men's basketball roster for 2022-23 season

Jump on the “Steve Forbes Express.” That’s not a slogan yet but in the new wave of recruiting in college basketball, Wake Forest has a head coach who will not be left behind.

Forbes, the ACC coach of the year last season, and the Demon Deacons made a big leap in improving 19 wins from his first season and making it to the NIT while going 25-10.

A couple of decisions remain to made – whether Jake LaRavia and Daivien Williamson will return after NBA evaluations – Forbes and his assistant coaches have reworked the roster yet again for the 2022-23 season. Forbes has six newcomers – two incoming freshmen and four players from the transfer portal – and four of them in the starting lineup would not be a surprise.

According to the rankings by 247sports.com, the two freshmen give the Demon Deacons the 53rd-ranked recruiting class and No. 16 among transfers.

Forbes has coached for 11 seasons at junior colleges, amid ever-changing rosters, and he has earned a reputation as a player’s coach. Forbes has maintained that one of his strengths is putting together teams that are well-rounded and like to play together.

“I’ve always said this,” Forbes said during the season, “I like to recruit offense and coach defense. In other words, I look for guys that can make baskets and that have skill.”

You’ll need a program at the start of the season to get to know the newcomers, but that’s how college basketball works these days.

A breakdown of the 2022-23 roster:

The core

Jake LaRavia and Daivien Williamson

LaRavia received an invitation to participate in this week's NBA Combine as one of 76 college prospects. Williamson, a Winston-Salem native, graduated Monday and is the most likely of the two starters to come back. A lack of depth will not be an issue next season if both return.

Cameron Hildreth, 6-4 sophomore guard

Hildreth played major minutes late in the season and should get more playing time. One of his best games just might have been in the NIT win over Virginia Commonwealth in which he had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Lucas Taylor, 6-5 sophomore guard

Taylor played in 15 games last season, averaging 3.1 minutes per game, but his size is intriguing if he can get time on the wing.

Robert McCray, 6-4 sophomore guard

Another role player last season, McCray didn’t see much playing time in 14 games (1.9 points). The combo guard's best game was against N.C. A&T, when he scored eight points.

Mathew Marsh, 7-1 sophomore center

Marsh is one to watch after battling some slight injuries. If is conditioning is better, he should play more than the 6.2 minutes he averaged last season.

Damari Monsanto, 6-6 redshirt junior guard

The minor miracle is that Monsanto played at all last season after overcoming torn Achilles surgery. He’s the best shooter on the roster, and a full summer of conditioning will mean more of a problem for defenses next season.

The newcomers

Zach Keller, 6-10 freshman forward

Keller, one of two incoming freshmen, is a four-star recruit who will help after the losses of Dallas Walton and Khadim Sy. Texas Tech, Utah, TCU and Princeton also recruited him.

Forbes says: “He has great size and skill and is one of the top power forwards in the country. He is a fierce competitor and I absolutely love his winning intangibles.”

Andrew Carr, 6-10 sophomore forward

In his one season at Delaware, Carr averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game and shot 56 percent. Unlike the big graduate transfers Forbes brought in last season, Carr has three years of eligibility.

Forbes says: “He is long, skilled and can stretch the court, while being adept at using his length and athleticism to finish around the basket.”

Jao Ituka, 6-2 sophomore point guard

Forbes plucked a Marist point guard who can score out of the transfer portal. Ituka, who also has three years of eligibility, shot 41 percent from three-point range last season.

Forbes says: “After our initial Zoom (meeting) with Jao and his family, it was unanimous amongst our staff that Jao was the point guard we wanted.”

Tyree Appleby, 6-1 graduate transfer guard

Appleby averaged 11.5 points and 3.5 assists per game at Florida. He played for two seasons at Cleveland State and two for the Gators and will give immediate help to the Wake backcourt.

Davion Bradford, 7-foot junior center

Bradford played the last two seasons at Kansas State and will give the Demon Deacons a big body in the middle. He averaged 14.6 minutes, 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds last season.

Bobi Klintman, 6-9 freshman forward

Klintman, ranked No. 123 in the class of 2022, is a huge pickup. He originally said he would attend Maryland and then Colorado. Klintman, from Sweden, told 247sports.com: “The facilities are unreal and it's the ACC so it's going to be some good competition. As far as it looks right now, it's going to be a great situation for me.”

Also on the bench

Grant van Beveren, a 6-6 forward, is longest-tenured player on the team has played in 12 games in his career. Last season he played in four games and scored two points. ... RJ Kennah, a 6-5 sophomore guard, played in two games and scored two points. ... Kevin Dunn, a 6-2 sophomore guard, from Winston-Salem, played at Forsyth Country Day and played in two games last season. He is the fourth player in his family to play college basketball.

