The long grind that is college basketball for coaches and players will begin on Monday, with Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest starting his fourth season in Winston-Salem.

The Demon Deacons will gather for six weeks of mostly individual workouts, but the NCAA does allow full-team practices.

Forbes enters this season with plenty of fresh faces in his roster, thanks to three incoming freshmen and four players he plucked out of the transfer portal. For whatever reason, Forbes and his talented assistant coaches have done an outstanding job navigating the portal in finding the best fit for both parties.

Wake Forest doesn’t bring every portal candidate to campus, but Forbes said when they do invite a transfer to campus it’s worked. “Since the COVID restrictions were lifted, we’re eighth for eighth in bringing transfers to campus,” Forbes said on Wednesday morning in his summer news conference.

Forbes, whose Deacons were 19-14 last season and 10-10 in the ACC, wanted to give an update about his program just before hitting the practice court.

Here are some of the highlights from his 45-minute news conference:

Three starters will be back

Guards Cam Hildreth and Damari Monsanto, along with forward Andrew Carr will all return and when you throw in center Matthew Marsh, who started 16 games, the Demon Deacons will have experience.

Monsanto, who is one of the ACC’s best shooters, suffered a knee injury late in the season but Forbes reported that Monsanto is doing well in his recovery.

“Dr. Monsanto — I didn't realize he had already become a doctor — says he’s two months ahead of schedule,” Forbes said. “But according to the real medical people, that’s not the case.”

Monsanto, who earlier in his career also suffered a torn Achilles, gives the Demon Deacons an outside threat that might be unmatched in league play.

“He's out in the gym shooting,” Forbes said. “He's moving around. It's just a process, but I do expect him to play in November right away; but we’ll see if he has any setbacks.”

Carr, who was nursing a wrist injury at the end of last season, also had surgery but Forbes said Carr has recovered nicely.

“(Carr) showed his toughness and commitment throughout the year playing injured with his wrist,” Forbes said. “He also went all the way through spring workouts before he had surgery after our last day of spring workouts. He's about a week away from being released to play.”

Lending help to the baseball team

For obvious reasons, Wake Forest’s fan base is excited about the top-ranked baseball team, which will play in a Super Regional at Couch Ballpark starting on Saturday against Alabama.

Last Saturday, after nearly a five-hour weather delay, Forbes was at the ballpark killing time like everybody else, when associate head baseball coach Bill Cilento asked Forbes if he would be in a video asking fans to come back to the ballpark.

Forbes did an excellent job and more than 2,200 fans came back for the 10:45 p.m. start.

“I think I'm overexposed in that area,” Forbes said, when asked if was going to do another video for the baseball team. “I think I've done my damage. Even though I will tell you, whatever they asked me to do, I'll do them because I'm a team player. And I really like those guys. And I like their staff and Tom (Walter) is one of the best human beings I've ever met.”

Forbes, who played baseball and basketball in college, played his final season of college baseball at Southern Arkansas, where he was an outstanding relief pitcher. That 1987 team is in the school’s hall of fame.

During that 1987 season, Southern Arkansas went 46-7 playing in NAIA and Forbes was 4-2 with two saves in 16 relief appearances and a 3.78 ERA.

“I threw 87 or 88 and not 95 or 97 mph,” Forbes said. “I had really good movement and I had a pretty live fastball. I had an OK slider, but never did have a curve. I dropped down and threw some sidearm, which was really effective. My changeup was OK. I did not have four Major League pitches like (current Wake Forest star pitcher) Rhett Lowder.”

Summer will help development

With the landscape of college basketball the way it is, the summer months are even more important as Forbes develops his 13-man roster.

Among the transfers are guard Hunter Sallis and center Elfton Reid, who are both coming from Gonzaga. Guard Kevin “Boopie” Miller is from Central Michigan and Abrama Canka, a 6-foot-6 wing from UCLA, won’t be arriving until later this month for practices because he’s finishing his classes at UCLA.

Forbes says there’s no clear-cut reason why he’s done so well in the transfer portal since arriving at Wake Forest. Alondes Williams and Tyree Appleby were players of the years in the ACC the past two seasons.

“I'm not interested in recruiting players not focused on the right reasons,” Forbes said. “I try to find that out as quick as I can.”

Sometimes it doesn’t work

Not all the transfers that Forbes has brought in have worked out. He and his coaches will find out this summer which combinations work best.

Forbes has always talked about how he loves the process of forming a team identity and it starts with the summer months.

As for trying to keep the returning players happy with the influx of new talent, Forbes says it’s all about competition.

“The best thing to have is competition,” Forbes said. “This is potentially could be my deepest team. We'll see how it all plays out.”