Wake Forest's Steve Forbes to sound the siren before Game 7 of Bruins-Hurricanes on Saturday in Raleigh

As a major college basketball coach, Wake Forest's Steve Forbes has faced a lot of pressure situations.

But he’ll face some serious pressure on Saturday afternoon before Game 7 of the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes first-round series in the NHL playoffs at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Forbes, who just completed his second season as the Demon Deacons' coach, will crank the pre-game siren, a Hurricanes tradition that revs up the crowds of nearly 19,000 before the home team takes the ice. Puck drop is 4:30 p.m. (ESPN).

“I’m excited to attend my first NHL hockey game and hopefully avoid rotator cuff surgery after sounding the siren,” Forbes, a former Southern Arkansas University pitcher, wrote via a text message.

On his Facebook page, Forbes wrote that he has been scouting Christian McCaffrey’s technique. McCaffery, a Carolina Panthers running back, sounded the siren at a playoff game this month.

The Bruins and Hurricanes are tied at 3-3, with each team holding serve at home. So it's a big, first NHL game for the coach who grew up in a small town in Iowa.

PNC Arena is also N.C. State's men's basketball home, and plenty of State fans make up Hurricanes crowds. Among ACC basketball coaches who have sounded the siren, and smiled their way through the boos, are North Carolina's Hubert Davis, just days after his team played for the NCAA championship in April, and Duke's Jon Scheyer, not long after he'd been introduced as Duke's coach in waiting late in the 2020-21 NHL season. Mike Krzyzewski, who retired after this season at Duke, has also done the honors, as has State's Kevin Keatts.

