Wake Forest's Steve Forbes to sound the siren before Game 7 on Saturday night in Raleigh

As a major college basketball coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest has faced a lot of pressure situations, but he’ll be facing some serious pressure on Saturday night in Game 7 at the PNC Arena in the Carolina Hurricanes-Boston Bruins first-round series.

Forbes, who has been the men’s basketball coach for the Demon Deacons the last two seasons, will be ringing the pre-game siren that is one of the best traditions the Hurricanes have going.

“I’m excited to attend my first NHL hockey game and hopefully avoid rotator cuff surgery after sounding the siren,” Forbes said in a text message.

On his Facebook page, Forbes said he said he’s been scouting Christian McCaffrey’s technique. McCaffery, a running back with the Carolina Panthers, sounded the siren earlier this month at a playoff game.

Forbes, who grew up in a small town in Iowa, will be attending a big NHL game for his first one. The Bruins and Hurricanes are tied at 3-3 with each team holding serve at home in the best-of-seven series.

One of the risks that Forbes, who was the coach of the year in the ACC this past season, is taking is getting booed if there’s a lot of N.C. State basketball fans in the building that holds just over 19,000.

One reason Forbes is skittish about his shoulder is he was a pitcher in college at Southern Arkansas University. He's joked in the past that he still has a few good pitches left in him if needed.

Among those ACC basketball coaches who have sounded the siren are Hubert Davis of North Carolina along with Jon Scheyer, who will be in his first season as head coach of Duke in 2022-23. Mike Krzyzewski, who retired after this past season for Duke, has also done the honors as has Kevin Keatts of N.C. State.

