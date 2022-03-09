Wake Forest's Steve Forbes: 'We were in control of our own destiny ... and now we're not'

The reality is the Demon Deacons, in the committee's eyes, need to be considered one of the 36 best teams that don’t get an automatic bid.

“If you look at our efficiency on offense and defense, we are one of the better teams in the country,” Forbes said. “We are in the top 50 in defense, but here’s the thing about the profile is they are going to try and find something that doesn’t look good. I don’t think there are 68 teams better than us, but we are about to find out.”

The good news, if there is any, is the Demon Deacons lost to a Quad 3 team rather than a Quad 4 team.

"A potential No. 10 or 11 seed before tipoff," ESPN.com's John Gasaway writes, "Wake will now watch the rest of Champ Week with more tension than just about anyone expected."

Forbes said he wasn’t sure what he will do with his time between Wednesday night and Sunday night, but said he would likely not watch many of the games on TV.

“It’s just too much anguish to watch it,” Forbes said. “It’s on us. We were in control of our own destiny and that’s what you play for, and now we’re not. So for me, I probably won’t watch one game, so I don’t know what I’ll do.”