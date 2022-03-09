Wake Forest's Steve Forbes: 'We were in control of our own destiny ... and now we're not'

Wake Forest controlled its fate in securing a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
And then it didn’t.
The 82-77 overtime loss to 13th-seeded Boston College in Brooklyn on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament's second round puts the Demon Deacons squarely on the bubble.
In NCAA Tournament lingo, being “on the bubble” with four days to go before the 68 teams are announced at 6 p.m. Sunday (WFMY) is not good. The Demon Deacons, who have wins over North Carolina and Notre Dame among the teams that should be among those selected, are 23-9 overall and finished fifth in the ACC with 13-7 record.
“I think we are one of the best 68 teams in the country for sure,” Forbes said Wednesday. “But I’m not in the room. And the narrative for our league is not very good, so I’m not holding my breath.”
The Demon Deacons are trying to get to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 and for the second time in 12 seasons.
“Do I think we should be in?” Forbes asked,.“Yes, I do, but I don’t get a vote and so we’ll just have to ride it out.”
The Demon Deacons went into the Boston College game ranked No. 39 in the NCAA NET Rankings and owning a 1-4 record in Quad 1 games, defined as those against teams ranked 1-30, neutral-site games vs. top 50 teams or road games against top 75 teams. Forbes pointed out that another bracket analyst had moved the Demon Deacons down Tuesday and “we didn’t even play a game.”
The reality is the Demon Deacons, in the committee's eyes, need to be considered one of the 36 best teams that don’t get an automatic bid.
“If you look at our efficiency on offense and defense, we are one of the better teams in the country,” Forbes said. “We are in the top 50 in defense, but here’s the thing about the profile is they are going to try and find something that doesn’t look good. I don’t think there are 68 teams better than us, but we are about to find out.”
The good news, if there is any, is the Demon Deacons lost to a Quad 3 team rather than a Quad 4 team.
"A potential No. 10 or 11 seed before tipoff," ESPN.com's John Gasaway writes, "Wake will now watch the rest of Champ Week with more tension than just about anyone expected."
Forbes said he wasn’t sure what he will do with his time between Wednesday night and Sunday night, but said he would likely not watch many of the games on TV.
“It’s just too much anguish to watch it,” Forbes said. “It’s on us. We were in control of our own destiny and that’s what you play for, and now we’re not. So for me, I probably won’t watch one game, so I don’t know what I’ll do.”
Forbes also didn’t mind shooting down the theory that the ACC is down this season. Only ninth-ranked Duke, and now North Carolina at No. 25, are ranked in the Associated Press top 25.
“It’s because Miami, Wake Forest and Notre Dame are in the top five (in the ACC) and it’s not the typical teams you see in the top five every year,” Forbes said. “So it’s the narrative that we aren’t as good a league because those teams are in the top five. We had some tough losses in the non-conference (in the league), but the whole thing is not based on non-conference.”
Forbes said he’s seen what’s happened to some schools who have struggled toward the end of their regular seasons.
“There are a lot of teams who are in the (NCAA Tournament) who aren’t playing very well right now,” Forbes said. “And they have sub-.500 records in the conference, but they won one or two big games in non-conference.”
Forbes said that his new team meant building a non-conference schedule without heavyweights. They went 10-1 in non-conference play with wins over Northwestern (No. 82 NET ranking) and and a loss to LSU (No. 17 NET ranking). They also beat Oregon State, but the Beavers are 3-27.
“We didn’t play a very tough non-conference schedule, but I don’t think there were many who thought we should,” Forbes said. “We had nine new players and we didn’t have any bad losses in non-conference so we did our part. Now, we didn’t have a marquee win (in non-conference play), either.”
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77
WATCH NOW: Steve Forbes says Wake Forest has done enough to get into NCAAs
WATCH NOW: Jake LaRavia talks about losing to Boston College
WATCH NOW: Steve Forbes and the Demon Deacons lose to Boston College in Brooklyn
