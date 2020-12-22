 Skip to main content
Big task, big Wisconsin defense waiting for Wake Forest in Duke's Mayo Bowl
Big task, big Wisconsin defense waiting for Wake Forest in Duke's Mayo Bowl

The Wisconsin football team that Wake Forest will face in the Duke's Mayo Bowl will have not only the top defensive unit in the country, allowing just 264 yards per game, but they are big and athletic.

“Their nose tackle (Keeanu Benton) is probably 330 pounds and their one defensive end (Isaiahh Loudermilk) is 6-foot-7 and 290 or 300 pounds, and I’m really impressed with their inside linebackers,” Clawson said. “These guys are physical, downhill guys who don’t miss tackles.”

Linebackers Leo Chenal (three sacks) and Jack Sanborn are tied for the team lead in tackles, and they’ve combined for 12 quarterback hurries.

Minnesota Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on Saturday. Chenal and fellow linebacker Jack Sanborn lead the Badgers in tackles with 41 each.

“Their scheme is well-thought-out, and their defensive coordinator (Jim Leonhard) has a great reputation and he played at Wisconsin and played in the NFL,” Clawson said. “You watch the film and you see why so many people speak so highly of him.”

The Badgers played just six games because of COVID-19 issues, going 3-3, but for the 19th straight year are going to a bowl game. The Badgers give up 15.6 points per game. While they are scoring just 22 points per game, Clawson said their offense chews up the time of possession.

“Their offensive numbers don’t jump out at you,” Clawson said. “But they allow the defense to be good because the keep the ball for 37 minutes of the game. When your defense is only averaging 55 or 56 plays a game, you stay fresh and it allows you to have really good defensive numbers.”

WFUVa

Wake Forest's Sam Hartman and the offense will face one of its toughest defenses on Dec. 30 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

The Deacons’ offense and quarterback Sam Hartman will need to mix it up between the run and the pass, a constant in their success early in the season. The offense will be tested in part because the Deacons have played only once since Nov. 14, a loss to Louisville on Dec. 12.

“Their eyes are in the right place, they fit the run game the way they should, guys are in correct gaps, they use their hands and get off blocks,” Clawson said of the Badgers defense. “So this is going to be a tough game.”

The bowl game will be Wake Forest's fifth straight. It's coming in a season in which the NCAA waived minimum requirements for bowl eligibility, more than 20 teams opted out of participating and a handful of games were canceled. 

“It goes back to our program, and it’s really important to our team,” Clawson said about the third-longest bowl streak in the ACC. “We know to go to a bowl you have to get six wins. I don’t think we would have accepted a bowl bid if we were 3-5.”

The Deacons finished the regular season 4-4, beating Virginia, Virginia Tech and Syracuse in the league and Campbell from the Football Championship Subdivision.

“In an eight-game season we are a .500 team, so we are a bowl team but it is one of goals each season,” Clawson said. “That’s important to our players and it’s proof that our players enjoy football and want that extra football and that time together.”

Clawson said two players who should be back for the game are defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor and wide receiver Donovan Greene. Taylor would have missed the Florida State game had it been played Dec. 19, and Greene could have played.

Clawson also said his team is in good shape related to COVID-19 issues.

“This will be the healthiest team we’ve had since early in the year,” Clawson said. “That’s what happens when you play one game in about two months.”

5 difference makers who made headlines in and around Winston-Salem in 2020

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Duke's Mayo Bowl

When: Noon Dec. 30

Schools: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV: ESPN

Website: charlottesports.org

NO FANS

Fans will not be permitted to attend the Wake Forest-Wisconsin football game in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

Family and friends of the team and bowl organizer will be the only spectators allowed inside Bank of America Stadium. The Charlotte Sports Foundation, which runs the game, said it consulted with county public health officials and the stadium after reviewing COVID-19 statistics and guidance.

Wake Forest superlatives

 The Demon Deacons +13 turnover margin ranks first nationally.

 Wake Forest has 12 interceptions, which is tied with Kentucky for the top mark in the country. Wake Forest’s three interception returns for touchdowns are tied with four other teams for the top mark in the country.

 Nine different players have an interception this season.

 Wake Forest has turned the ball over three times this season and the Deacs are the only FBS schools who have played more than five games to throw one or no interceptions this season.

 The Demon Deacons have 21 rushing touchdowns in eight games, the same amount it had in 13 games last season.

 Jaquarii Roberson is the first Wake Forest player since Chris Givens in 2011 to have back-to-back-to-back 100-plus yard receiving games.

 Nick Sciba of the Deacons could become the most accurate kicker in ACC history. Through three seasons, he is 57-of-64 (.891), the best mark for any kicker in conference history with a minimum of 50 attempts.

 Freshman walk-on Nick Andersen is second on the team in tackles with 55 while leading the Demon Deacons with three interceptions. All three of his interceptions game in the win over Virginia Tech on Oct. 24.

Wisconsin's season

Oct. 23: Illinois (W, 45-7)

Nov. 14: At Michigan (W, 49-11)

Nov. 21: At Northwestern (L, 17-7)

Dec. 5: Indiana (L, 14-6)

Dec. 12: At Iowa (L, 28-7)

Dec. 19: Minnesota (W, 20-17 OT)

ACC bowl streaks

Clemson 16

Miami 8

Wake Forest 5

Clawson recalls Wisconsin interview

In 2012 when Dave Clawson was still at Bowling Green, Ahe had a serious interview for the vacant Wisconsin job.

Clawson, who took the Wake Forest job in December 2013, remembered his interview with Badgers athletics director Barry Alvarez. Alvarez, a successful football coach for the Badgers, was actually hiring his replacement.

“That’s a great memory,” Clawson said about the interview. “Barry and Sean Frazier, who is now the athletic director at Northern Illinois, and a faculty athletic rep flew to Toledo. I drove to Toledo from Bowling Green and we met in a conference room for four or five hours.”

Clawson said it went well and he learned so much about going through that interview that he took notes.

“I thought it went well, but obviously it didn’t go that well because they ended up hiring Coach (Gary) Anderson from Utah State,” Clawson said.

Anderson coached two seasons at Wisconsin, which then hired Paul Chryst. In six seasons, he has been Big Ten coach of the year twice.

“I was really impressed with Barry,” Clawson said. “His love of the Wisconsin program, how much he identified with it, how important it was to him just oozed in the interview. I learned so much from Barry in that interview.”

Clawson said that everything worked out and that Chryst, a Wisconsin alum, is the best coach for the job.

“And I could not be happier for how it worked out for me and my family," Clawson said.                                        

– JOHN DELL

