Big task, big Wisconsin defense waiting for Wake Forest in Duke's Mayo Bowl

The Deacons’ offense and quarterback Sam Hartman will need to mix it up between the run and the pass, a constant in their success early in the season. The offense will be tested in part because the Deacons have played only once since Nov. 14, a loss to Louisville on Dec. 12.

“Their eyes are in the right place, they fit the run game the way they should, guys are in correct gaps, they use their hands and get off blocks,” Clawson said of the Badgers defense. “So this is going to be a tough game.”

The bowl game will be Wake Forest's fifth straight. It's coming in a season in which the NCAA waived minimum requirements for bowl eligibility, more than 20 teams opted out of participating and a handful of games were canceled.

“It goes back to our program, and it’s really important to our team,” Clawson said about the third-longest bowl streak in the ACC. “We know to go to a bowl you have to get six wins. I don’t think we would have accepted a bowl bid if we were 3-5.”

The Deacons finished the regular season 4-4, beating Virginia, Virginia Tech and Syracuse in the league and Campbell from the Football Championship Subdivision.