All-ACC Wake Forest Players Supleratives

• Josh Hartle (First Team)

o Finished the regular season with a career-high nine wins with a career-high 108 strikeouts

o Led the ACC in strikeout-to-walk ratio

o Allowed three runs or less in 12 of his 14 starts

o Reached double-digit strikeouts in two starts, highlighted by a career-high punchouts against Cornell

• Rhett Lowder (First Team)

o Became the second pitcher in conference history to garner back-to-back Pitcher of the Year honors (Danny Hultzen, 2010-11).

o Finished the regular season as the conference's leader in ERA (1.73), wins (12), innings pitched (88.2) and strikeouts (108). In ACC play, Lowder also leads the conference in those same categories.

o Only pitcher in the nation with 12 wins and ranks in the top 15 nationally in WHIP and strikeout-to-walk ratio.

o Blanked a conference opponent four times this season (Miami, Louisville, BC and Florida State). The Albemarle, N.C. native has been awarded ACC Pitcher of the Week three times after such performances.

o His nation-leading 12 victories is tied for fourth in a single-season by a Wake Forest pitcher.

o Went at least six innings in 11 starts while allowing two runs or less in 12 starts

• Sean Sullivan (First Team)

o Made an immediate impact in the Old Gold and Black, registering a 2.56 ERA in 56.1 innings to go along with 91 strikeouts, 16 earned runs and 16 walks allowed

o Opponents batted just .170 against the lefthander.

o Received back-to-back ACC Pitcher and Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week honors to open the season

o Struck out 10 batters while allowing just two hits and one walk in four scoreless innings to earn the save in his first appearance in the Old Gold and Black

o Sullivan leads the ACC in strikeouts per nine innings and WHIP and ranks in the top 10 in the ACC in strikeouts, hits allowed per nine and ERA.

• Nick Kurtz (First Team)

o Posted a team-best .371 average with 56 hits, seven doubles, 21 home runs, 61 RBIs, 49 walks, a slugging percentage of .834 and an on-base percentage of .534.

o Leads the ACC in home runs per game, runs per game, walks per game, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

o His 21 home runs rank tied for fourth in a single season in program history

o Since returning to Wake Forest's lineup on April 16, Kurtz has tallied 26 hits, 11 HRs, 31 RBIs, 24 walks, 26 runs scored, a slugging percentage of .953 and on-base percentage of .578 in 19 games.

o Received his second ACC Player of the Week honor on April 24 for his performance during Wake Forest's 3-1 week, leading the Deacs at the plate in with team highs in batting average (.583), home runs (three), RBIs (13), walks (nine), runs scored (eight), slugging percentage (1.417) and on-base percentage (.762).

o Tallied nine RBIs with a three-run home run, two-RBI double and a pair of two-RBI singles in Wake Forest's victory at Pitt on April 22.

• Justin Johnson (First Team)

o Posted career highs in every offensive category with a .346 average, 65 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 60 RBIs.

o Batted .333 in conference play with a team-high tying 37 hits, nine doubles, three home runs and 32 RBIs.

o Registered a career performance in Wake Forest's Saturday victory at Pitt, finishing the game a double shy of the cycle as the Glen Gardner, N.J. native launched two home runs for the second-straight weekend, highlighted by his second inning grand slam. Additionally, Johnson registered a two-RBI triple, RBI-single and solo home run.

• Tommy Hawke (Second Team)

o Finished the regular season with a .355 average with a team-high 77 hits with a team-high tying 16 doubles, 27 RBIs and 44 walks and.468 on-base percentage

o Ranks in the top 10 among conference competitors in runs (seventh), walks (ninth), hits (ninth) and on-base percentage (10th)

o Reached base in 49 games this year

• Brock Wilken (Second Team)

o Appeared in all 54 games at third base, tallying a .346 average with 66 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, 25 home runs, 72 RBIs, 70 runs scored and 56 walks

o In addition to his conference-leading home run mark, Wilken leads the ACC in runs scored (70) and walks (56) while ranking second in RBIs (72) and on-base percentage (.508)

o Made history against Coastal Carolina as the Valrico, Fla. native broke Wake Forest's career home run record with his 59th collegiate long fly in the third inning. Wilken broke a 20-year record set by Jamie D'Antona in 2003

o Broke the single-season program record for home runs in the bottom of the seventh in the regular season finale against Virginia Tech with his 25th long fly of the season

o Enters postseason as the Division I leader in career home runs (65) and is just four long flies away from tying the ACC career home run leader

• Seth Keener (Third Team)

o Posted a 6-1 record with 53.1 innings in 19 appearances (five starts)

o Struck out 68 batters while walking just 16

o Has only allowed more than one run in two appearances this season

o Posted seven-straight scoreless outings from March 15-April 9

o Earned wins against Youngstown State, Towson, Clemson, NC State, Louisville and Coastal Carolina

• Camden Minacci (Third Team)

o Earned a career-high and ACC-best 12 saves (fifth in the nation)

o Has registered 20 career saves as the Tampa, Fla. native is now in sole possession of the second-most saves by a Demon Deacon ever

o Tossed 25.2 innings with 41 strikeouts compared to just nine walks