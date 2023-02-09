Wake Forest graduate transfer Tyree Appleby has landed an NIL deal with the restaurant chain Applebee’s.

Appleby, who has been a terror on ACC opponents after transferring from Florida, hooked up with the restaurant chain in early January. He made an appearance at the Applebee’s in Clemmons, but the announcement of the Name, Image and Likeness deal was made on Thursday.

“Why isn’t Applebee’s spelled with a Y?” he said during a promotional video.

In the video Appleby tries to get them to change the name of the restaurant by putting a Y over the end of the name.

There’s a website where fans can go to help with Appleby’s cause. By going to YnotApplebY.com to cast a vote for changing the name fans can get coupons to the restaurant.

Appleby worked with Current Global, a national marketing company, on the NIL deal.

On Tuesday night Appleby scored a career-high 35 points and had 11 assists and nine rebounds and set an ACC record by making 23 of 28 free throws. He made 15 free throws in the final two minutes as the Demon Deacons beat North Carolina 92-85 at Joel Coliseum.

As for the timing of the NIL deal it’s not bad because heading into Saturday’s home game against Georgia Tech Appleby leads the ACC in scoring at 18.7 points per game and assists at 6.2 per game.

“It was a big win but not too crazy,” Appleby said about beating the Tar Heels on Tuesday night. “It feels good to beat the big teams and then go on to the next game… This gives us some extra confidence. I mean, we went on that four-game losing streak but our spirits were never down and we never stopped playing hard.”

Appleby started his career at Cleveland State, and then transferred to Florida before he graduated after last season. With one year of eligibility remaining he transferred to play for Coach Steve Forbes.

“He had 35 points, 11 assists and only one turnover, as much as he handles the ball,” Forbes said after Tuesday’s win. “That's an incredible night against an outstanding basketball team. He drew 16 fouls and set an ACC record tonight with 23 made free throws on 28 attempts. If he makes five of those, the rest of them, he gets 40. That’s what I told him.”

