Tyree Appleby, a graduate transfer, was named first-team All-ACC on Monday afternoon and was the only Wake Forest player among the three teams that were selected.

Appleby, who transferred from Florida with one season of eligibility, has made the most of his one season in Winston-Salem and heads into the ACC Tournament leading the conference in scoring and assists. He can become the first player in ACC history to lead both categories in the same season.

Appleby was second in the player of the year voting as junior guard Isaiah Wong of Miami won that award. Wong got 30 votes and Appleby was second with 23 votes. Appleby was vying to become the second straight Wake Forest player to win the player of the year after Alondes Williams won it last season.

Amando Bacot of North Carolina, the preseason choice for player of the year, finished third with nine votes.

It's the first time since 2004 (Justin Gray) and 2005 (Chris Paul) that Wake Forest has back-to-back players on the All-ACC first team. Williamson was also on the first team last season.

Pitt’s Jeff Capel, a former Duke star and former assistant with the Blue Devils, was named the ACC’s coach of the year.

The 2022-23 All-ACC Team was determined by a 75-member panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 journalists from the ACC’s footprint.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski earned ACC Rookie of Year honors, while Virginia’s Reece Beekman is the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Boston College’s Quinten Post earned the nod as the league’s Most Improved Player, while Pitt’s Nike Sibande is the Sixth Man of the Year.

Wong becomes the second Miami player to be named the ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and the first since Shane Larkin was selected by the league's coaches in 2013. The Piscataway, New Jersey, native led the Hurricanes to a share of the ACC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro while averaging 15.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Capel, in his fifth season at Pitt, guided his Panthers to a 21-10 overall and a 14-6 mark in ACC play. The Panthers, picked to finish 14th in the ACC in the preseason, held first place in the conference standings throughout much of the regular season and finished just one game out of the top spot.

Filipowski is the only freshman nationally – and one of just eight power conference players overall – averaging at least 15 points and nine rebounds. The 7-foot center from Westtown, New York, leads all Division I freshmen with 14 double-doubles, which tie for fourth-most all-time by a Duke freshman, matching the number posted by Zion Williamson, Jabari Parker and Gene Banks.

Pitt’s Sibande has come off the bench in 29 of the Panthers’ 31 games. The senior guard from Indianapolis averages just more than 22 minutes per game and ranks fifth on the team in scoring with 8.3 points per contest and fourth in rebounding at 4.9 per contest.

Miami led all schools with three players named to this year’s All-ACC first, second or third teams. Two each were named from Clemson, Pitt, N.C. State and Virginia.