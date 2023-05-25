Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Emilia Migliaccio was there in 2019 when Wake Forest almost won the national championship in women’s golf. That season the Demon Deacons lost to Duke in the championship match.

Fast forward to Wednesday in Scottsdale, Arizona and she was still a member of Wake Forest as a graduate student using her final season of eligibility. It’s no secret that she came back for that final season to try and win the school’s first national championship in women’s golf.

Mission accomplished.

The second-ranked Demon Deacons, who had their best regular-season in school history, backed that up with a national championship by beating Southern Cal 3-1 on Wednesday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Coach Kim Lewellen had the luxury of a veteran team that was hungry to prove that it could win the national championship.

Migliaccio, who won several individual titles while at Wake Forest and won several top level amateur events, summed it up best about what winning an NCAA team title meant to her. “Its way better than winning by yourself,” she said in a Zoom interview with journalists late Wednesday night from Arizona.

The Demon Deacons beat fifth-ranked Southern Cal for the schools fourth national championship in golf. The men’s program won the national championship in 1974, ’75 and ’86 under the legendary Coach Jesse Haddock.

Lewellen had no problem leaning on that veteran leadership.

“To win win championships, you need to have great leaders and we’ve got a lot of great leaders,” Lewellen said, who took over from legendary Dianne Dailey before the 2018-19 season. “We had Laruen Walsh and Rachel Kuehn there all season and even our younger players you could just see them mature and grow.”

In the championship match all three veterans in Migliaccio, Kuehn and Walsh all won their matches. Walsh's two putt on her final hole secured the championship as she clinched her match 3-2 and picked up the third point for the Demon Deacons.

Mimi Rhodes was two up on her match with two holes to go but after Walsh won her match the championship was clinched and the celebration began.

“It’s really an amazing feeling,” said Migliaccio, who is from Cary. “You just feel so good because we have such a special community at Wake Forest and there were so many supporters. I have so many messages from people that I don't know that are just affiliated with Wake Forest.”

After playing six rounds of golf in the last seven days Lewellen and her team took some time on Wednesday before the matches to be together and share the text messages they received from family and friends. While most coaches would probably think reading text messages would be a distraction, Lewellen didn’t see it that way.

“I had everyone read all of the text messages that they had received,” Lewellen said. “Not all of them, but some of them from our community back at home. And just to reiterate, we have a special place at Wake Forest and in the community and the interest that they have in our golf programs. And the message was just think about how many people are watching us.”

The Demon Deacons delivered in a big way.

Since Lewellen took over Dailey, who is in the College Golf Hall of Fame, Lewellen has kept in contact with Dailey who lives in Winston-Salem and is a teaching pro. Dailey, a Wake Forest Hall of Famer, was in Scottsdale, Arizona and has been close to the program since retiring.

“It's always wonderful when she's here,” Lewellen said. “It reminds all of us of the history of the program. It reminds us of you know, our task at hand and she's been on my speed dial since I've been here.

“She's always she's at the facility quite a bit. Always someone I can talk to and get advice from. It’s just outstanding to have a someone to look up to as a mentor that I've had…. She’s a part of us.”