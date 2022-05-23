Wake Forest's women's golf season comes to an end after missing cut at NCAA's

Wake Forest women’s golf season has come to an end after the fourth-ranked Demon Deacons missed the cut for the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championships on Sunday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Demon Deacons lost in a playoff to South Carolina for the 15th and final spot into Monday’s final round. From Monday’s final round the top eight teams will move onto match play.

Freshman Carolina Chacarra had the team’s best score on Sunday with a 73 while Lauren Walsh shot 74 and Rachel Kuehn shot 75. Mimi Rhodes and Virunpat Olankitkunchai, who was the Demon Deacons No. 5 player, each shot 76s. Olankitunchai had the best finish as she tied for 48th.

Coach Kim Lewellen said: "Obviously, it is disappointing to not have won a championship. It is what we work for all year. These wonderful student-athletes had a tremendous year, winning five tournaments including the ACC Championship.”

The Demon Deacons, the ACC champions, had the player of the year in the ACC in Kuehn, the freshman of the year in Chacarra and Lewellen was the coach of the year.

The Demon Deacons will have another strong team next season thanks to the addition of Emilia Migliaccio who will use her final season of eligibility.

“We grateful for an outstanding year,” Lewellen said. “We look forward to coming here again next year and hopefully taking a championship."

