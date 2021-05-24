Wake Forest's women's golf team falls short in NCAA championships in Arizona

Wake Forest’s women’s golf team bid to win its first NCAA championship ended in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday.

The fourth-ranked Demon Deacons failed to finish among the top eight teams and didn’t advance to the match-play portion of the tournament.

The Deacons shot 10 over par on Monday, the worst score among the 15 teams that had advanced. They wound up finishing 12th after being inside the top eight teams for the first three rounds.

Second-ranked Duke, the defending champions, was the lone ACC school to advance to match play. Stanford was the top team at 10 under after 72 holes with Duke next at 3 over.

Also advancing were Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas, Auburn, Arizona and Arizona State.

Emilia Migliaccio, who closed her outstanding career for the Deacons, shot 74 and wound up tied for 32nd in her final college tournament. Siyun Liu, also a senior, shot 75 and tied for 36th. Rachel Kuehn shot 77, Lauren Walsh shot 75 and Vanessa Knecht shot 74.

Rachel Heck of Stanford shot 74 on Monday to hold off Emma Spitz of UCLA to win the NCAA individual championship. Heck shot 8 under over 72 holes to claim the title.

