Wake Forest’s women failed to keep up with fired-up Florida in the second round of the Women’s NIT on Monday night in front of around 700 at Joel Coliseum.

The Gators, who actually bussed to Winston-Salem from Gainesville, Florida, found plenty of energy despite the bus lag to win 80-63 as the Demon Deacons season came to an end.

Doing the most damage was Nina Rickards who had 25 points but Greensboro native KK Deans had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists. The Gators (17-14) advance to the third round where they will play either Clemson or Auburn later this week.

Playing close to home excited Deans, who had around 20 family and friends among the Florida fans behind its bench.

“I was real excited to play and after that long bus ride we were ready as a team,” said Deans, who is a graduate transfer from West Virginia. “We had a good game plan and I just think we all executed very well.”

Deans also did a nice job guarding the Demon Deacons’ best player, Jewel Spear, who did score 25 points but was just 7 of 19 shooting. Olivia Summiel had 11 points and Elise Williams added 10 points.

The Demon Deacons fell behind 7-0 and at halftime trailed 33-24. The Gators started to pull away late in the third quarter and with 3:55 left a pull-up jumper by Deans pushed their lead to 15 points to help seal the win.

“We were just there for each other,” said Deans, who played at Connections Academy in high school. “With our defense we locked it down, put our feet in the ground and moved the ball on offense and everybody ate tonight.”

PHOTOS: Wake Forest hosts Florida in WNIT second round