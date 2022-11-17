Wake Forest's women's team entertains about 4,000 children at annual Kids Day at Joel Coliseum

Maybe the coolest thing the Wake Forest women's basketball players did after Kids Day at Joel Coliseum on Thursday afternoon was to high five a lot of them just off the court.

One of the staples of the women’s program is the annual school-day game that started on Thursday afternoon at 11 a.m. Nearly 4,000 children from Forsyth County and Yadkin County schools ranging in ages from kindergarten through high school flocked to Joel Coliseum to see the Demon Deacons beat Mercer 70-45.

It was festive — and loud.

Soon after the Demon Deacons improved to 3-1 overall under Coach Megan Gebbia, in her first season in Winston-Salem, the players strolled around to many of the sections near the court to be treated like rock stars. There were autographs to sign, and teachers and chaperones snapped pictures on their phones to help make memories.

Gebbia said the atmosphere was so loud that her players couldn’t hear her instructions during the game.

“You never know how games are going to go where they can't hear us because the crowd is so loud,” Gebbia said. The Deacons shot 45% and were led by Olivia Summiel (13 points), Reagyn Conley (11 points) and Jewel Spear and Elise Williams with 10 points each. “We love what the fan experience (marketing) team has done for us and for this game. They're setting the bar for getting people here and the players really appreciate that so they went into the stands afterwards to kind of talk to them and hopefully get them to come back. That's the goal.”

Wake Forest rolled out the red carpet for the students, who were admitted free along with free parking.

At many of the schools, the students earn the right to go to the game and because of that, miss a couple hours of classroom time to instead cheer on the Demon Deacons.

Karen Smith, the physical education teacher at Kimberly Park Elementary, said the children that they brought had to earn the right to come.

“Our students were excited to come today. These are all kids who had good behavior or good grades and this was great incentive for them,” Smith said. “They are loving it.”

The women’s program has done this for the past few years, and the response from area schools was very good. Ninetee schools brought children to the game, including private and public schools.

“You look around at all the kids from all the schools and it’s just a great day to be here,” Smith said. "It definitely promotes the Wake women's program and that's another positive aspect."