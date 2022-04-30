Wake Forest's Zach Tom selected in NFL Draft fourth round by Green Bay Packers; App State's D'Marco Jackson goes to New Orleans Saints

Zach, meet the Pack.

Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom has been selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

"You work your whole life for that moment," Tom told GoDeacs.com. "And when it finally happened, I was just sitting there watching my family and it just feels like a dream."

In other selection involving Triad colleges or Appalachian State:

• Applachian State's D'Marco Jackson, an inside linebacker, went in the fifth round to New Orleans.

Steve Muench, a draft analyst for ESPN.com, said Tom projects as a center in the NFL after having played the position in 2019.

"Tom is an effective positional blocker at his best covering up defenders on zone runs and combo blocking to the second level," Muench wrote. "He gets set quickly, sinks his hips and shoots his hands in pass pro. He played tackle the past two seasons but has shorter arms for a tackle and projects best at center, which is where he played in 2019. His combine 40-yard dash, short shuttle and broad jump were all outstanding for an interior offensive lineman."

Tom started 14 games in 2021, all at left tackle, and earned first-team All-ACC. According to PackersNews.com, Tom is expected to back up Packers center Josh Meyers.

"He can help us in a lot of different spots," Packers director of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said, "especially to get him there."

Tom earned the Jim Tatum Award as the conference's top senior student-athlete among ACC football players, and he is a 2021 ACC Postgraduate Scholarship recipient.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson called Tom one of the most elite linemen to go through his program.

"The Green Bay Packers are getting a technically sound football player that will be effective in the NFL for a long time," Clawson told GoDeacs.com.

Wake Forest has had at least one pick in every NFL Draft since 2017.

App State's Jackson, the No. 161 pick overall, earned defensive player of the year in the Sun Belt Conference in 2021. He also earned first-team All-Sun Belt in 2020 and 2021.

Jackson was the only Football Bowl Subdivision player with more than 200 tackles and 25 tackles for loss in the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined.

“My strengths are just my instincts, my preparation," Jackson said after his selection. "Just being a ballplayer, high IQ. I’m ready to play any position they need me at – will, mike. I’m a great special teams player as well.”