OMAHA, Neb. — Coach Tom Walter has his band of baseball brothers around him in body and spirit as he leads Wake Forest into the College World Series.

The top-seeded Demon Deacons (52-10) meet eighth-seeded Stanford (44-18) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, the second day of the College World Series in Omaha. The two teams will play again on Monday, with the time determined on how they fare in their matchup.

“I was telling these guys the other day, I’ve been a head coach for 27 years and this has always been a dream,” Walter said. “And I’m truly glad that I haven’t been here before, because I wouldn’t want to be here with any other team, this group of guys and the way they’ve come together and how much they care about each other and how hard they work has truly been special to be a part of.”

It’s possible that Walter’s affinity for this team stems from its accomplishments as a whole as well as individually. The 52 wins have already set a school record, and at Thursday’s news conference, two of the people responsible for that success sat alongside to echo their coach’s feelings.

“Yeah, you know being able to go out there and play with my best friends and in the biggest moment allows me to relax a little bit more,” said Brock Wilken, whose three home runs in the 22-5 trouncing of Alabama in the Super Regional last Sunday helped him break the ACC career mark for home runs. He now has 70.

Rhett Lowder (15-0) will start for Wake Forest against the Cardinal. Lowder credits part of his success to catcher Bennett Lee, one sign that the team concept is what the Demon Deacons live by.

“You can’t ask for a better catcher back there, a guy that handles one of the better pitching staffs in the country,” Lowder said. “He came in and then wasted no time getting to know everyone. I fell like that’s a big part of a catcher’s being comfortable with all the guys and he knows the differences between each pitcher and what each guy needs.”

Lowder and Lee will try to navigate through a Stanford team that advanced to meet them after a measure of luck.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the game tied at 6-6, Drew Bowser lifted a fly ball to right-center field which the Texas fielders apparently lost in the lights. The ball dropped, a run scored and the Cardinal got to join the field in the bid for the title. It’s Stanford’s third consecutive trip to the CWS. It’s the biggest stage for college baseball, but Walter said it’s business as usual, but maybe with a few more nerves.

“I think it’s no different than (heading) into a regional or a weekend series, really,” he said. “So, it’s just getting ready for Stanford at this point.”

There’s another group of brothers who won’t have a place in the dugout next to Walter during the stay in Omaha. But they surely have a place in the coach’s heart.

Gene Hooks, the former Wake baseball player, coach and athletics director, posed for a picture with Walter, former AD Ron Wellman and current AD John Currie moments after the Deacs had vanquished the Crimson Tide. Walter also recalled past players from the 1955 College World Series champions in whose honor the team plays.

“It dates back to that ‘55 national championship team. Billy Ray Barnes and Jack McGinley and those guys that are still with us,” Walter said. “They’re loyal supporters. The come out to our games. We see those guys all the time. So, we’re just really proud to represent a legacy that is Wake Forest baseball. It runs deep and it runs wide.”