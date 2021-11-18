Warren Ruggiero, the mastermind behind Wake Forest's explosive offense, talks about its success

Warren Ruggiero doesn’t have a booming voice, but his offensive players at Wake Forest know he’s there.

Ruggiero, the mastermind of the second-highest-scoring football team in the country at nearly 45 points per game, might not be loud, but his offense is reaching a crescendo. The Demon Deacons are on pace to shatter their all-time scoring record in a season and are in position to win their first ACC title since 2006.

Coach Dave Clawson doesn’t mince words when asked why Ruggiero is so good at his job as offensive coordinator. It’s the preparation, knowing where to put his players to achieve success, and he has a sixth sense on what plays to call.

“He's brilliant,” Clawson said about the play-calling. “He's just got a really good knack for calling plays. It's just one of those things that some people have it. There are other people who are good coaches that just don't have that sense of what to call and when to call it. Warren has it.”

Ruggiero, 55, and Clawson have worked together for 13 years, and in their early years together they would take turns getting to the office first. But a few years ago Clawson gave up that fight, and it’s Ruggiero who is nearly always the first one on campus.