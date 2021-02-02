Watch now: Wake Forest 'infected with the disease of me,' Steve Forbes says after Notre Dame loss

They finally broke through in the ACC with a 76-75 win over Pittsburgh, then faced another tight loss at N.C. State, before registering their 66-54 victory against Miami on Saturday.

That team didn’t appear for Wake Forest in the second half against Notre Dame. The Deacons were outscored 44-26 in the game’s final 20 minutes.

“The most disappointing thing for me is we don’t play to our identity,” Forbes said. “And it’s not like something I had just made up since I got here, like last week. Hard, smart, together — didn’t do that. Share the ball — didn’t do that. Gritty, Grimy tough — are you kidding me?"

Isaiah Mucius, the Deacons' go-to leader, tried to place blame on himself for the slow opening in the second half in which Notre Dame scored the first 11 points. But he also realized the issues were all over the court.

“We didn’t really play hard, coming out in the second half and made a bunch of mistakes,” Mucius said. “Didn’t really play hard and fight like we usually do. We’ve come out in games during the season, and no matter what the outcome, we fought, and tonight we didn’t.”

Ody Oguama, who paired with Mucius as the only two Deacons to score double-digit points, said Forbes leveled with the team honestly in the postgame locker room.