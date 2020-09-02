Coaches Bobby Muuss and Tony da Luz of Wake Forest realize the opportunity that’s in front of their soccer teams.
Muuss, the men’s team coach, put it bluntly when asked about being able to practice in a safe environment in and around Spry Stadium.
“We have an opportunity to grow and compete as a program this fall, and a lot of people don’t have the same opportunity,” Muuss said.
Both the men’s and women’s programs in the ACC will play six to eight games, then play in a tournament in Cary in November. At least that was the plan on Tuesday, according to da Luz, Wake's women’s team coach.
“Our ACC Tournament will be this fall and everybody will go and it will be in Cary,” da Luz said. “We’re pretty fortunate to be in this position where we are playing games because so many programs aren’t playing. Our kids are pretty grateful for the opportunity.”
Schedules are expected to be released this week by the ACC.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACC has chosen to press on with soccer. While the N.C. State women have chosen to opt out for this fall and the Boston College men have also done the same, other programs are practicing inside their respective bubbles on campus.
“We don’t want to be away from the game that we love, so it’s a small sacrifice,” Muuss said. “All of the athletes in fall sports here at Wake Forest have to make sacrifices, so they want to play in their seasons. Not only are the athletes making those sacrifices but the training staffs are also putting in so many hours.”
Muuss’ program, which made it to the College Cup last season, will be strong again, but there will be no NCAA Tournament. That will take place in the spring if all goes well, so Muuss is preparing for most anything.
“It’s complicated,” Muuss said in what can only be called an understatement. “We are playing an ACC Tournament and all the teams will be in, but Boston College has opted out for the fall. We’re just having a fall champion and if the spring does materialize we’ll play again and go back to Atlantic and Coastal divisions and the winner of that will play the winner of whoever wins in the fall for the automatic (NCAA) bid.”
So there actually might be two ACC champions, one for the fall and then one for the spring.
“I think it’s the best case to have a championship in the fall and the spring,” Muuss said.
The good thing about this fall is there will be only be one game a week, which will ease the wear and tear from what is usually a long fall season.
On the other side, however, is the fact that fans will not be allowed at 3,000-seat Spry Stadium through September.
“If Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid can play without fans, I think Wake Forest can play without fans,” Muuss said. “We just want the opportunity to be on the field competing. We know that our fans won’t be there in person but they will definitely still support us.”
Muuss wasn’t about to comment on what will happen to the sidewalk outside of Spry Stadium where curious on-lookers could actually see the game from the Walt Chyzowych Alumni Hill on Polo Road, outside the stadium.
“We’re going to put some inflatable people up on Walt’s hill and create our own fans," da Luz joked.
There will be adjustments to make with no fans on game day, but da Luz said that’s part of working through a pandemic.
“We’re really fortunate to have that relationship with ESPN and the ACC Network and not all conferences have that so our parents and our fans can watch from home,” said da Luz, who is in his 24th season at Wake Forest and last month become a grandfather for the first time when son Austin, a former Wake Forest star, and his wife, Katie, had a boy.
Muuss says the alternative would have been not playing.
“As important as our fans are to us, they would trade having Wake Forest play and doing it safe,” Muuss said. “The ultimate thing right now is that the community stays safe.”
Muuss didn’t want to speculate whether fans, even a limited amount, could be welcomed in October and November. Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase 2.5 order, in effect through Oct. 2, limits outdoor gatherings to 50 people.
“It’s disappointing for the seniors to not have that energy and that following,” Muuss said. “Even our incoming freshmen have been excited about coming to Spry and experiencing that but, again, it’s such a small price to pay for a chance to compete.”
Both coaches praised their teams for following the strict guidelines when on campus and when around each other on the practice field and for wearing masks, washing hands and staying out of large groups.
Da Luz also praised the behind-the-scenes training staffs for keeping both soccer teams safe.
“Our trainers and medical staffs have been really disciplined and sending the right messages,” da Luz said. “It’s a routine now.”
